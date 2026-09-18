Libya/Rwanda: Al Hilal in Libya for Al Ahli Tripoli Friendly

Sudanese champions Al Hilal SC departed for Libya on Thursday aboard a private Libyan Airlines jet for an international club friendly against Al Ahli Tripoli as they step up preparations for the next round of their 2026/27 CAF Champions League campaign.

The match is scheduled for September 20 at Tripoli International Stadium and will be open to supporters.

"This is a good trip for the team as we continue to rebuild and prepare for the future. It is important mentally and helps strengthen the bond among the players ahead of the upcoming matches," midfielder Walieldin Khidir told Times Sport before the team's departure.

The friendly will provide Al Hilal with an opportunity to build momentum ahead of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie against Ethiopian champions Sidama Bunna FC.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the CAF calendar, the first leg is scheduled for October 16-18, with the return leg set for October 23-25.

Al Hilal's trip to Libya also highlights the growing relationship between the Sudanese champions and Al Ahli Tripoli, which has strengthened in recent months, particularly following the transfer of former Al Hilal winger Jean Claude Girumugisha to the Libyan club.

The match will give Al Hilal's technical staff an opportunity to assess the squad's tactical progress, team cohesion and overall readiness ahead of a demanding continental campaign.

The team made a brief stopover in Cairo before continuing to Libya, with additional training sessions planned to fine-tune their performance and maintain competitive sharpness.

After the friendly, Al Hilal are expected to continue their preparations with a training camp in Tunisia before travelling to Addis Ababa for their continental showdown with Sidama Bunna.

Their CAF commitments have also affected their domestic schedule in Rwanda, where Al Hilal are competing in the BK Pro League.

Their opening league fixture against Bugesera FC was among several matches postponed to allow clubs participating in CAF inter-club competitions adequate time for travel and preparation.

APR FC's opening match against Musanze FC and Rayon Sports' fixture against Al Merrikh were also postponed for the same reason.

With domestic football in Sudan still suspended, Al Hilal continue to rely on international friendlies and their participation in Rwanda's top flight to maintain match fitness and competitive rhythm.