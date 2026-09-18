Rwanda: Handball - APR Sign Duo As Police Move for More Signings

APR HC have completed their transfer business ahead of the new Rwanda handball season, signing two young players from the national U20 setup as the champions prepare for domestic and continental competition.

The club have brought in goalkeeper Musa Ufitinema and Aimé Valentin Mugisha, who were both part of Rwanda's U20 national team at the African Junior Championship in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Mugisha has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract, while Ufitinema joins the reigning champions as part of their efforts to strengthen the squad with young Rwandan talent.

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Mugisha was among Rwanda's standout performers at the continental junior championship, while Ufitinema featured in goal as the team reached the quarter-finals before losing to Angola.

Financial details of Mugisha's transfer have not been officially disclosed. However, a reliable source told Times Sport that the player was offered a two-year deal worth about Rwf2 million in signing fees and a monthly salary of Rwf400,000.

APR have been active in the transfer market as they prepare for their return to the African Club Championship. The club will represent Rwanda after winning the national championship last season.

Also read: APR HC sign young goalkeeper Ufitinema on two-year deal

Tuyishime completes Police HC return

Meanwhile, Police HC are also reshaping their squad after surrendering the national title to APR.

The club have re-signed Tuyishime Zache, who previously played for Police between 2021 and 2022.

His return gives Police a player who is already familiar with the club's environment and has experience playing for the team.

Police are also understood to be exploring the international market for further reinforcements.

The club are reportedly targeting a right-back from Zimbabwe and a goalkeeper from Cameroon as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The identities of the two foreign players and the status of negotiations have not been officially confirmed.

The transfer activity comes as Rwanda's two leading handball clubs continue to strengthen their squads following another closely contested domestic season. APR overturned a 2-0 deficit against Police to win the championship playoff series 3-2.