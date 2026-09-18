Zimbabwe: Buy Zimbabwe Intensifies Campaign for Local Products

Buy Zimbabwe is set to intensify its campaign for consumers to support local brands through the Buy Zimbabwe Week in November, as the organisation seeks to build on the country's record US$320.6 million trade surplus recorded in July 2026.

The campaign will focus on promoting genuine Zimbabwean products and encouraging consumers to support local producers at a time when counterfeit goods are increasingly finding their way into the market.

The campaign also comes ahead of the annual bonus season, when increased consumer spending often sees Zimbabweans travelling to neighbouring countries, particularly South Africa, to purchase goods.

Buy Zimbabwe chairman Munyaradzi Hwengwere said the record trade figures demonstrated the potential of Zimbabwean industries to compete in international markets.

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"July represents a remarkable achievement for Zimbabwe's trade performance. A trade surplus of US$320.6 million, driven by exports reaching US$1.47 billion, is a powerful indication that Zimbabwe has the productive capacity to generate value and compete beyond our borders."

Zimbabwe's exports reached a record US$1.47 billion in July, while imports stood at approximately US$1.15 billion, resulting in the country's strongest monthly trade surplus in years.

Hwengwere said the latest figures should encourage greater investment in domestic production and value addition.

"We must now build on this momentum by deliberately supporting local producers, increasing value addition and creating an environment where Zimbabwean companies can produce more and export more."

Agriculture remains one of the major contributors to Zimbabwe's export earnings, with Buy Zimbabwe pointing to growth in manufactured tobacco, sugar, fresh fruit, maize and hides.

Hwengwere said the changing composition of agricultural exports showed the potential for Zimbabwe to earn more from processed products rather than exporting raw commodities.

"Zimbabwe has the capacity to move beyond the export of raw commodities and increasingly capture greater value through processing and value addition."

He said the development of strong local brands would also be critical in expanding Zimbabwe's presence in regional and international markets.

The organisation further urged consumers to play their part by choosing locally produced goods, arguing that increased demand for Zimbabwean products would help strengthen domestic industries.

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"Every time we choose a quality Zimbabwean product, we contribute to strengthening the productive base that ultimately allows our companies to compete in regional and international markets."

Buy Zimbabwe Week, scheduled for November, will therefore seek to raise awareness of genuine local brands while promoting local production and highlighting the economic contribution of Zimbabwean businesses.

The campaign will also target consumer awareness around counterfeit products, with Buy Zimbabwe seeking to encourage consumers to distinguish genuine local products from fake goods.

The organisation said the initiative was particularly important as consumer spending increases during the bonus season, with a portion of that expenditure potentially flowing into foreign markets.

Buy Zimbabwe said strengthening demand for local products could help ensure that more consumer spending remains within the domestic economy while supporting producers, manufacturers and local brands.