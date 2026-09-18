Zimbabwe: Zim Afro House Stars Unite for 'Inner Visions' Compilation

Zimbabwean Afro House artists are joining forces for a major collaborative project that seeks to showcase the country's growing electronic music scene to audiences in Africa and beyond.

Inner Visions, a multi-track compilation initiated and curated by South Africa-based Zimbabwean Afro House DJ and producer Dr Feel brings together nearly 16 DJs, producers and artists from different stages of their careers.

The project features artists including DJ Stavo, Nitefreak, Dr. Chaii, Ryan Synth, MIčI, Reverb, TAPIWA, Simbai, Tashinga, Shona (SA), PA NGU, Afro Wav, Takue SBT, Josh Major, Daphfinee and Taarof Adder among other contributors.

The compilation offers a snapshot of Zimbabwe's evolving Afro House scene, bringing together established names and emerging creatives while reflecting the variety of sounds developing within the country's electronic music community.

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Rather than focusing on a single artist, generation or musical style, Inner Visions seeks to create a shared platform for Zimbabwean creatives whose music is increasingly reaching audiences across Africa and internationally.

At the centre of the project is the idea of looking inward before looking outward, with the compilation exploring how rhythm can carry identity, memory and personal experience while connecting Zimbabwean artists with listeners around the world.

"Inner Visions is about looking inward before you look outward. This is Zimbabwean Afro House, told by the people making it right now, for anyone in the world who wants to listen," says Dr Feel.

Dr Feel brings his own international experience to the project.

The Zimbabwean DJ and producer has built a career across Afro House and Tech House, releasing more than 200 singles and more than 10 EPs, as well as the albums Made in Africa and Indalo.

His music has been associated with labels and platforms including Defected, Sondela, Deep Root Tribe, Nervous and Aluku.

His work has also received support from artists such as Black Coffee, Keinemusik, Shimza, Themba and Djeff.

Dr Feel has performed internationally at events and venues including Sondela Summer Party and Badbox & Friends in London, Cé La Vi in Dubai and ADE in Amsterdam, as well as in Germany, France, Kenya, Cyprus, Zambia and Johannesburg.

However, Inner Visions is intended to go beyond Dr Feel's individual catalogue and provide a broader representation of Zimbabwe's Afro House movement.

The compilation includes internationally active producers such as Nitefreak and Dr. Chaii, alongside established and emerging artists developing their own identities within the genre.

The project comes as Zimbabwean music continues to find audiences outside the country, with Inner Visions positioning the electronic music community as part of the wider African and global Afro House conversation.

Rather than focusing solely on individual artists breaking into international markets, the compilation seeks to document a community of Zimbabwean DJs and producers working within the same musical space.

"Inner Visions is bigger than any one of us. It's a record of where Zimbabwean Afro House stands right now, made by the people building it. I wanted the world to hear Zimbabwe the way I hear it," says Dr Feel.

Tendai Joe, PR & Communications Manager for Inner Visions, described the project as an important moment of collective action for Zimbabwe's Afro House community.

"I think this is one of the most intentional and consequential projects that the Zimbabwean Afro House ecosystem has ever undertaken. I'm happy to see the unity and the willingness of DJs and producers across the ecosystem to come together with the intention of creating a united front and a united platform that can help everyone grow, both individually and collectively.

"With the growth of House music around the world, we believe this could become one of the foundations, and a much-needed foundation, for the Zimbabwean House music community to grow beyond our borders. Some of our artists are already operating beyond Zimbabwe, but this is an opportunity for us to build collectively, expand our reach and do amazing things together.

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"Ultimately, we want to raise the Zimbabwean flag, see our artists performing in different markets around the world and create more opportunities for Zimbabwean House music to be heard, experienced and recognised internationally."

Inner Visions is scheduled for release in November 2026 through South African House music label Mansa Musa.

The release is part of a wider effort to increase international attention on Zimbabwean Afro House and the artists shaping the genre's next chapter.

Organisers also hope the project will create greater visibility and opportunities for Zimbabwean electronic music beyond the country's borders.