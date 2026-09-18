Uganda: Tayebwa Addresses Delays, Corruption and Youth Exclusion in Pdm Programme

Long delays in accessing Parish Development Model (PDM) funds, alleged illegal deductions, fear of reporting corruption and limited youth representation on PDM committees have emerged as some of the key concerns raised during Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa's assessment of the programme in Ruhinda North.

Tayebwa, together with district political and technical leaders, spent Wednesday and Thursday meeting residents across the constituency to assess the implementation of PDM and hear concerns from beneficiaries and applicants.

Several applicants told the Deputy Speaker that they had waited for extended periods after registering for the funds, with some reportedly waiting for up to two years.

Tayebwa attributed some of the delays to the way PDM funds are released but stressed that beneficiary selection should be transparent and follow the order in which applicants registered.

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"The money comes in installments; there are parishes which are small, they have given all people and they are now starting the second round. But there are parishes that will take time because every year we give 100 million," he said.

"If a parish has 1,000 families, it means it will take 10 years to cover them. We have to be patient. But what is important is transparency. If a person applies first, a person who applies after that person should not receive money before the one who came first," Tayebwa said.

He advised local leaders to display lists of PDM applicants on parish noticeboards, arranged according to the date of application, to allow residents to follow the selection process.

Concerns about corruption and illegal charges also featured prominently during the meetings.

Tayebwa told residents that they should not pay anyone to access PDM funds and encouraged them to report officials or other individuals who attempt to solicit money from applicants.

"There are some of you who are afraid to speak out, fearing that the people you're reporting are the ones who will come back to ask you to pay it back," Tayebwa told residents.

He added that money repaid under the programme remains available to other members of the community.

"This is your money. If someone doesn't pay, he is costing you as a group and a community," he said.

The assessment also uncovered cases involving beneficiaries who received less than the Shs1 million expected under the programme, particularly during its initial implementation.

Tayebwa explained that beneficiaries are required to repay the amount they actually received, but said a problem arises where someone signed for Shs1 million but was given a smaller amount.

He urged people who received PDM funds during the programme's initial phase to begin repaying the money so they can qualify to apply for another round.

"If you received PDM money when the programme was starting, I would encourage you to start paying back. After paying, you can apply for the second round, and in the second round, you will receive one million," Tayebwa said.

Youth representation on PDM committees was another concern raised during the meetings.

Nasasira Ronald, the youth councillor for Kigyende Sub-county, said young people were not adequately represented on committees responsible for managing the programme, making it difficult for them to access what he described as their share of the funds.

"When they are selecting PDM committee members, they don't consider youth, yet 30% of the money is supposed to be for youth. We end up not getting our fair share because we are not represented. We appeal that youth be represented at all committees," Nasasira said.

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Tayebwa directed local leaders to review the composition of the committees and ensure that young people are represented.

"You should review all committees and show the youth who are representing them on the committees. If they are not represented, the committees should be changed to add youth representatives," he said.

The meetings also raised questions about whether people receiving Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE), a government programme that provides regular cash support to eligible older people, qualify for PDM funds.

"If you get SAGE money, you qualify to get PDM money," Tayebwa clarified.

Other concerns raised during the two-day consultative meetings included attempts by some people to use identity cards belonging to other individuals to apply for PDM funds.

Residents also reported cases in which beneficiaries were allegedly misled into believing that PDM funds did not have to be repaid.