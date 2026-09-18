Uganda: Kcb Bank Backs Uganda's Push for Mineral Value Addition

KCB Bank Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Uganda's industrialisation and economic growth through financing solutions for the mining and minerals sector.

The bank will participate as a Diamond sponsor of the 15th Annual Mineral Wealth Conference 2026, scheduled for September 29 and 30 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The conference, organised by the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, is expected to bring together international investors, regional regulators, financiers and private-sector leaders under the theme, "Beneath the Surface: Unlocking Africa's Next Mining Powerhouse."

The main conference will be followed by an Eastern Uganda Excursion from October 1 to 3, giving investors an opportunity to explore the region's mineral potential and engage with opportunities across the extractives sector.

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Uganda's minerals industry is increasingly attracting attention following high-resolution aeromagnetic surveys that have identified more than 58 categories of minerals, including rare earth elements, lithium, copper, cobalt, graphite and iron ore.

These minerals are considered important inputs for industries ranging from clean energy and electronics to steel production and advanced manufacturing.

For KCB Bank Uganda, the development presents an opportunity to support businesses seeking to participate in emerging mineral value chains through tailored corporate, trade and project financing.

Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre, Minister of State for Minerals Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro said Uganda's objective should go beyond identifying mineral deposits to ensuring that the resources generate lasting economic benefits.

"Our ambition must go beyond just knowing what lies beneath our soil. We must translate our mineral potential into productive investments, employment, industrial capacity, value addition and sustainable national wealth," Nyamutoro said.

She said Uganda should avoid the experience of mineral-producing countries that have historically captured only a small share of the value generated from their natural resources.

"For too long, mineral-producing countries in Africa have captured only a limited share of the value generated from their resources, and Uganda must pursue a different path," she said.

Nyamutoro called for greater investment in mineral processing, refining and manufacturing, alongside exploration.

"We are inviting investors, financiers and technology providers who are ready to work with us not only in exploration, but in processing, refining and manufacturing," she said.

She added that achieving this objective would require targeted capital, modern technology, reliable infrastructure and strategic partnerships focused on creating value locally.

Fred Hirya, Manager of Trade Finance at KCB Bank Uganda, said the Bank is prepared to work with businesses across different stages of mining and mineral development.

"As KCB Bank Uganda, we are really prepared and ready to support miners and key participants along this journey right from the start of their projects," Fred said.

He said the Bank can support businesses seeking financing for equipment, working capital and processing facilities.

"Whether businesses are looking for asset financing, working capital, or capital to purchase and set up processing plants, those structured solutions are available," he said.

Fred said KCB Bank Uganda is also developing trade solutions designed to address financing gaps between local contractors, regional suppliers and international project developers.

The approach is intended to help Ugandan businesses participate more effectively in supply chains emerging around the mining and extractives industry.

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The bank's participation comes as Uganda seeks to increase local participation in the minerals sector and encourage greater domestic processing of raw materials.

KCB Bank Uganda said its involvement is aligned with the country's broader industrialisation agenda, particularly efforts to expand local content, strengthen cross-border trade and support investment in mineral processing.

Through its participation at the Mineral Wealth Conference and the subsequent Eastern Uganda Excursion, the Bank will engage investors, mining companies, contractors and other sector players on financing options for equipment acquisition, processing technology and infrastructure development.

The bank will also seek to strengthen partnerships with government agencies, the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals and private-sector stakeholders to expand access to trade and project finance.