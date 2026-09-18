Sudan: Al-Noor Al-Goba - '70 Percent of Militia Members Stand With the Armed Forces but Fear Retaliation'

Khartoum — Commander Al-Nour Ahmed Adam (Al-Noor Al-Goba) announced that his forces had completed preparations to move to the fighting fronts and operate alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the forces supporting them to liberate the states of Darfur and Kordofan from the stain of rebellion.

He added that 70% of the militia's members stand with the army but fear being subjected to execution or torture.

Addressing a seminar on defections within the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia under the slogan "Return to the Bosom of the Homeland: The Path to Peace," organized by the Kordofan and Darfur Media Professionals Association in cooperation with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), and held under the patronage of Governor of Darfur Region Minni Arko Minawi and the supervision of Minister of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities Khalid Al-Eisir and South Darfur State Wali Bashir Abdullah Morsal, on Thursday at the Omdurman Cultural Center, Al-Goba affirmed that his forces would move alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces and the forces supporting them to the fighting fronts in Darfur and Kordofan.

He explained that since his return, he had managed to persuade several commanders who had defected from the militia, adding: "Those who have returned are more numerous than the forces under my command." He said that 70% of those in the militia's ranks stand with the army, and that the militia executes or imprisons anyone who deviates from its path.

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He said that the decision to start the war was taken by the rebel Hemedti with the support and backing of foreign countries with the aim of tearing the country apart.