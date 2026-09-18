North Africa: Human Resources, Arab Labour Organization Agree On Plan to Support Reconstruction of Sudan's Labour Market

Cairo — Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare Motasem Ahmed Saleh and Director-General of the Arab Labour Organization Fayez Al-Mutairi agreed to develop an implementation plan with a specific timeline to support the reconstruction of Sudan's labour market and the development of its human resources.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the two officials on Thursday on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Arab Labour Conference, held in Cairo.

The minister explained that the two sides had designated focal points and formed a joint technical team to begin implementing the plan, contributing to recovery and reconstruction efforts and strengthening the capacity of the Sudanese labour market.

The Director-General of the Arab Labour Organization confirmed his participation in the Arab Forum for Strengthening Human Resources in Sudan, scheduled to be held in Khartoum in mid-October, heading a high-level technical delegation. The two sides also agreed to allocate a session during the forum to discuss support for rebuilding the labour market and developing human resources in Sudan, in addition to mobilizing and linking Arab initiatives and partnerships supporting recovery and reconstruction efforts.

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The two sides further agreed to begin early preparations for an item submitted by Sudan and adopted by the Arab Labour Conference for inclusion in the agenda of its 53rd session. The item concerns supporting labour markets and promoting employment in Arab countries affected by conflicts and crises.

The understandings also included efforts to develop and rehabilitate the Arab Center for Social Insurance in Khartoum and expand its role in the fields of social insurance, social protection, training, capacity building, skills development, and human resources development.

In the same context, the minister noted that these understandings came as part of a series of meetings held by the Sudanese delegation with labour ministers from Arab countries. He said Sudan and the Arab Republic of Egypt were moving toward finalizing a cooperation memorandum covering vocational training, mobile training centers, labour inspection, occupational safety and health, and capacity building.

He added that understandings with Libya were moving toward finalizing a bilateral cooperation memorandum and establishing the Sudanese-Libyan Joint Committee for technical and logistical coordination and support for voluntary return programs. He noted that both the Egyptian and Libyan sides had reaffirmed their support for Sudan's efforts and accepted the invitation to participate in the Arab Forum scheduled to be held in Khartoum.

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The minister affirmed that the objective of these understandings is to translate the outcomes of meetings and decisions reached in Cairo into practical programs, projects, and partnerships implemented on the ground, thereby strengthening investment in Sudanese people and contributing to rebuilding their capacity to work and produce, as they constitute a key pillar of the country's recovery and reconstruction process.