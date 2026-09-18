Sudan: Cabinet Holds Emergency Session On Urgent Economic Issues

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers held an emergency session in Khartoum on Thursday evening, chaired by Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris and attended by the entire ministerial team and members of the National Committee for Economic Management.

The meeting discussed pressing economic issues and ways to alleviate the burden on citizens.

More meetings and important decisions serving the national interest are expected in the coming days.

The Prime Minister and members of the Council of Ministers also congratulated the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the forces supporting them on the victories achieved on Thursday on several fronts.