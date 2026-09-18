Kenya: Kizz Daniel Releases New Single 'Owo Oluwa' Featuring Young Jonn and Wave Choir

Global superstar Kizz Daniel has released his first single of the year titled 'Owo Oluwa' featuring Young Jonn and the Wave Choir. A song that leans towards the gospel genre, drawing from themes of faith, gratitude, God's blessings and generosity.

Produced by KrizBeatz, the song celebrates God's blessings and generosity. The song, 'Owo Oluwa', which directly translates to 'God's Hands' is a song rooted in gratitude, faith and generosity. Kizz Daniel reflects on the blessings that come from God while encouraging people to extend care and support to others when they have the means to do so as depicted by characters like Asherkine in the music video.

The record brings together Kizz Daniel's distinctive vocals and lyricism with Young Jonn's signature sound and the rich vocal textures of the Wave Choir, creating a soulful and uplifting record that carries a message beyond the music.

For Kizz Daniel, the release also marks the beginning of a new chapter, 'Owo Oluwa' serves as the first single leading into his forthcoming project, 'Radio Gidi'.

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Kizz Daniel Says "I've seen the hand of God in my life in so many inexplicable ways. From where I started to where I am today, every blessing, every opportunity, navigating every hurdle and achieving every milestone has been thanks to him. 'Owo Oluwa' is my way of acknowledging God's hand over my life and being grateful for everything he has done and continues to do".

The upcoming project will usher listeners into a new world built around Kizz Daniel's relationship with music, radio culture and the different sounds that have shaped his journey with 'Owo Oluwa' offering the first glimpse into that wider story, setting the tone for what is to come. 'Owo Oluwa' is available now on all major streaming platforms.

MORE ABOUT KIZZ DANIEL

Since bursting onto the scene with his cult-classic debut single 'Woju' in 2014, Kizz Daniel has continued to lead from the front to afrobeats music. His debut album New Era was The Headies 'Album of the Year' in 2016, and he was nominated for The Future Awards Africa the following year. Driven by the massive hit track 'Nesesari', Kizz Daniel's 2018 sophomore album No Bad Songz topped the iTunes World Album Chart on its first day of release. Since 2020, the Nigerian sensation has released five critically acclaimed projects, King Of Love, Barnabas, Maverick, TZA, and Lemon Chase birthing essential Afropop tracks like 'Boys Are Bad', 'Lie', 'Rich Till I Die', 'Showa', 'Marhaba', 'Twe Twe', 'Police', 'Al Jannah' and 'Titi'.

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With over four billion streams under his belt, two Shazam chart-topping singles, sold-out tours across Africa, North America, and Europe, and over 25 million social media fans, Kizz Danielis one of the leading figures at the forefront of representing Afrobeats on the world stage. The enigmatic musician is the epitome of an all-round entertainer with a magnetic tone, captivating lyrics, alluring stage and screen presence, and an undeniably infectious musicality, which are just some of the irrefutable characteristics of all his songs, cutting across afrobeats, pop, and R&B music, from classic cut 'Nesesari' to chart-topper 'Buga' to fan-favorite 'Cough (Odo)', and everything in between.