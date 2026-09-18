Ethiopia: African Psychiatrists Convene in Addis Ababa to Advance Ai-Powered Mental Healthcare

Addis Ababa — Psychiatrists from Ethiopia and across Africa have convened in Addis Ababa to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and digital psychiatry can expand access to quality mental healthcare across the continent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The joint conference of the Ethiopian Psychiatrists Association and the African Association of Psychiatrists is being held under the theme, "Digital Psychiatry in Africa: Leveraging AI for Accessible and Quality Mental Health Care."

According to a Ministry of Health social media post, the two-day conference is taking place on September 18 and 19 at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa.

Speaking at the opening, Minister of Health Dr. Mekdes Daba emphasized that AI and digital psychiatry are increasingly important tools for reaching patients and responding to growing demand for mental health services.

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She emphasized the importance of adopting technology while maintaining technological sovereignty in the psychiatry sector and called for the use of adaptive technologies that respond to Africa's specific needs.

According to the minister, the time has come to leverage innovative technologies to improve healthcare in Africa.

President of the Ethiopian Psychiatrists Association, Prof. Atalay Alem, on his part, said the conference theme is timely and reaffirmed the association's commitment to working with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to advance mental healthcare.

He said the association has grown to 194 members through continuous professional training in recent years.

Prof. Atalay also highlighted the importance of collaboration with continental and international medical associations, saying the association is strengthening partnerships to advance the profession.

He further stressed the need for stronger laws, policies and guidelines to regulate the development and implementation of artificial intelligence and digital psychiatry across Africa.

Similarly, President of the African Association of Psychiatrists, Dr. Vuyiso Talatala, expressed appreciation to the Ethiopian Psychiatrists Association for its contributions to the continental body and for hosting the conference.

In a video message, Dr. Vuyiso said the conference provides an important platform for psychiatrists to strengthen research and exchange ideas, experiences and knowledge.

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He expressed hope that the conference would identify practical ways of applying artificial intelligence to psychiatry and expanding access to mental healthcare across Africa.