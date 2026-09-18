Kenya: Nairobi Trade Fair Now Ready As Organisers, Security Teams Complete Final Preparations

Nairobi — Preparations for the 2026 Nairobi International Trade Fair have reached 99%, organisers said today, as officials completed an inspection of the Jamhuri Park Showground ahead of the week-long event scheduled for September 28 to October 4, 2026.

More than 500 exhibitors are expected to participate in the Nairobi International Trade Fair (NITF) 2026, which will bring together businesses, government agencies, research institutions, financial services providers, manufacturers, technology companies and consumers for exhibitions, product demonstrations, training and business engagements.

Nairobi Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Branch Chairperson Levi Mukhweso and Nairobi Deputy County Commissioner for Kibera Sub-County Victor Kamonde inspected the showground on Thursday to assess the level of preparations, including infrastructure, drainage and security arrangements.

During a media presser at the showground, Mukhweso told reporters preparations were almost complete, with exhibitors and organisers putting the final measures in place ahead of the opening.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are about 99 percent prepared for the show," Mukhweso said.

He explained that the fair would showcase new technologies and innovations while providing opportunities for visitors to learn about modern agricultural practices.

"The technologies being exhibited are things you don't want to miss. There will be a lot of innovation and a lot to learn from both local and international exhibitors. Apart from the exhibition, we also have trainings that will go on about modern farming," he said.

Security preparations have also been completed, with law enforcement and security personnel expected to be deployed throughout the showground during the event.

Kamonde said security agencies were prepared to manage the expected crowds and respond to incidents, including petty theft and other crimes.

"Securitywise, we are ready for the show. We have moved around and we assure Kenyans that we are well prepared for the big event. We will have a good number of security officers on the showground. We are prepared to secure very many people," he said.

Authorities also inspected drainage and water channels at the venue in preparation for possible heavy rainfall during the event.

"About the possibility of El Nino rains, we have gone round and from what I have seen we are ensuring all drainages and water channels are opened in case of excess rainwater during the show," Kamonde said.

He also urged residents of Nairobi to avoid disaster-prone areas in the event of heavy rains.

"We have urged people to move away from disaster-prone areas in Nairobi in the event of heavy rains," he said.

The ASK branch has several admission and membership categories for the event, including special rates for schools and a new family package.

Mukhweso said this year's edition will have a family package available to groups of between three and nine people.

"If you come for one day, we give you a discount of 10 percent, if you come for two days and up to 7 days, we give you a discount of 12.5 percent. And if you come for more than one day, we'll give you free parking."

The fair offers ASK membership categories, including a single membership at Sh2,000, a full membership at Sh3,000 and an executive membership at Sh8,500.

Membership categories include badges and car stickers, with executive members and their guests also receiving parking access inside the showground.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Agriculture remains at the centre of the annual trade fair, but the event has expanded into a broader multi-sector platform covering finance, insurance, logistics, manufacturing, energy, education, research and technology.

The 2026 fair is expected to provide exhibitors with opportunities to demonstrate products and services, meet potential customers, identify business partners and engage policymakers, regulators and institutional buyers.

According to ASK, the fair's Business Nexus and Technology Showcase will facilitate business meetings, product launches, supplier engagements and discussions between exhibitors and institutional buyers.

The organisers said the event will also feature training and technology demonstrations aimed at exposing visitors, particularly farmers and businesses, to new approaches, products and technologies that can improve productivity and competitiveness.