Ethiopia: EU Supports Ethiopia's COP32 Hosting, Green Growth Agenda

Addis Ababa — The European Union (EU) will support Ethiopia's preparations to host the 32nd United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP32) and strengthen cooperation on environmental protection and green economic development, an EU official said.

Adrián Cano Guerrero, Program Officer for Trade, Economic and Private Sector Development at the EU Delegation to Ethiopia, told ENA that the EU remains committed to close engagement with Ethiopia ahead of the global climate summit.

"The commitment of the Ethiopian government to organize COP32 here in Ethiopia is something that the EU will be supporting and we will be having a very strong engagement on that," Guerrero said.

He said the EU's engagement with Ethiopia extends beyond COP32 preparations, with climate change, environmental protection and sustainable economic development emerging as important areas of cooperation.

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Guerrero noted that the EU is among the international partners working to address climate change and environmental degradation, adding that Ethiopia's COP32 preparations could create opportunities to expand cooperation with Ethiopian institutions.

He further said the EU is interested in supporting initiatives that integrate climate action into economic activities and contribute to sustainable development.

The cooperation could cover areas including environmental standards, water management, climate resilient development and the expansion of green economic activities.

Guerrero said the EU also intends to work with Ethiopian institutions to translate climate cooperation into broader economic and environmental outcomes.

The EU official also welcomed Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic and structural reforms, saying the changes have resulted in visible transformations in several areas.

"We really see the transformation that has been taking place on several realms: on FX, on the governance of certain institutions and on the SOE reform. We are really happy about it and we are trying to support them with our own actions," he said.

Guerrero further elaborated that EU's multisectoral engagement is aligned with Ethiopia's national development priorities and includes support for sustainable agricultural value chains, digitalization, green energy, public private sector engagement and improvements to the business environment.

He also highlighted the EU's interest in Ethiopia's financial sector reforms, particularly the liberalization and privatization measures and the operationalization of the country's capital market.

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The EU's planned engagement comes as Ethiopia steps up preparations to host COP32 while pursuing economic reforms and climate related development initiatives aimed at supporting sustainable and green growth.