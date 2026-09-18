South Africa: Where Criminals Rule the Roost - Correctional Services Boss Outlines SA Prisons' Parlous State

Correctional Services head Makgothi Thobakgale has described the state of South Africa's overcrowded prisons - gang infiltration persists, inmates still have access to cellphones, and illicit drugs are moving around. He has also spoken about detainees allegedly linked to the Islamic State extremist group.

South Africa's prisons have effectively transformed into operational bases for organised crime, allowing incarcerated gang leaders to seamlessly direct street-level operations, according to National Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale.

He was testifying on Thursday, September 17, before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating whether a cartel has infiltrated South Africa's criminal justice system - from law enforcement and prosecuting powers to prisons.

His detailed submissions laid bare a grim reality inside facilities across the country, exposing a system where state control has buckled under the weight of pervasive corruption, smuggling and gang rule.

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He testified that Correctional Services officials are involved in contraband smuggling and giving inmates cellphone access, pointing out that overcrowding remains a problem, gang infiltration persists, and street and prison gangs collude to sustain the illicit drug trade.

'Isis affiliated detainees'

One of the more alarming aspects of Thobakgale's lengthy testimony related to the Islamic State (Isis), which he described as "a violent extremist group [...] operating across central, eastern and southern Africa".

He said that on 5 May this year, the Hawks had asked that a group of detainees, allegedly affiliated with Isis, be separated from general prison inmates.

#sapsHAWKS Gauteng: ISIS affiliated...