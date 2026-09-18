South Africa: No Relief in Sight in Makhanda's Decade-Long Struggle for Reliable Water

Upgrades to the water treatment plant to solve the crisis that started in 2015 are yet to be completed.

There is water in the taps in Khonziwe Tom's house in Makhanda only two or three times a week, and when it does flow it is only for a few hours very early in the morning.

"If you don't wake up early you might miss it," says Tom, who lives in Fingo on the east side of town.

Sometimes there is water during the day, but then Tom and many other residents are at work or school. By the time they get home the taps are dry again.

Water trucks are also unreliable.

"The water delivery truck takes a long time to arrive and when it does arrive the drivers are often in a rush, saying they have to hurry to another area," says Tom.

The lack of reliable water means she often has to spend her stretched salary on water.

Tens of thousands of Makhanda residents are in this situation.

In Extension 6, Xolani Jacobs says he normally gets water between 4am and 5am, but it stops at about 9am, though sometimes it stretches until 11am. But one can never be certain, he says.

"For example, on 11 September we did not get water until 3pm and sometimes we...