South Africa: Ex-Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula Grilled Over Tenders, Millions and a Wig

17 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was cross-examined in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday about the timeline of a R79m contract awarded to the woman who claimed to have paid her millions in bribes.

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has denied influencing the awarding of a R79-million defence tender to businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu after her company's original R104-million contract was cancelled.

Mapisa-Nqakula, who has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering, was cross-examined in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, 17 September, about her relationship with Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the sole director of the company Umkhombe Marine.

The State alleges that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and received about R4.5-million from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between December 2016 and July 2019 while serving as defence minister. She later became the Speaker of the National Assembly.

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Much of Thursday's cross-examination focused on the tender, with Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) prosecutor advocate Emile van der Merwe questioning Mapisa-Nqakula about what happened after Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu's original contract was cancelled and how she was given a replacement deal.

In 2016, Umkhombe Marine was awarded a R104-million defence logistics contract. The contract was cancelled days later, after preliminary work had already begun. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that she was subsequently offered a R79-million "replacement" tender, which she had neither bid nor applied for.

Read more Mapisa-Nqakula's bid to walk free fails as 'cash and coded messages' survive court test...

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