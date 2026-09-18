South Africa: Women Describe How Fear Shapes Everyday Life and How They Keep Living

As the number of women recently killed in Ekurhuleni continues to rise, we asked readers: How do safety concerns influence your day as a woman? What do you do differently because you're thinking about your safety? Here are your responses.

While the investigation into the murders of at least nine women in Ekurhuleni in recent months continues, the killings have highlighted the ever-present fear women in South Africa live with, the shortfalls in society and government's response to gender-based violence and femicide.

Women readers told us how safety concerns affect their everyday lives. Read their responses below. Some readers consented to their names being published while some chose to remain anonymous.

'I play scenarios in my mind'

I work four minutes, walking distance, from my workplace. It is in a suburb and there is a pavement, no open fields, etc, and I walk in broad daylight. Every single moment I am on that four-minute walk, I have my eyes and ears open and I play scenarios in my mind because to be prepared might save my life. - DM reader

'It feels soulless. But that's still better than lifeless'

I used to drive into Khayelitsha to visit my foster daughter's family. I used to drive into Langa to go to church. I used to drive into Nyanga to deliver food and clothing to children's homes. I can't do that any more. Not even social workers can do home visits in...