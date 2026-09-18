South Africa: Dolphin Strandings in Gqeberha Spark Concern, but Experts Urge Calm

As distressing as it is for three dolphins to wash ashore in Nelson Mandela Bay in two weeks, experts believe these to be isolated incidents with no link to the recent outbreak of pilchard herpesvirus that caused thousands of fish to wash ashore around South Africa.

Marine mammal experts in Nelson Mandela Bay said there was no cause for alarm just yet after three dolphins washed ashore in the past two weeks.

Most recently, an adult common dolphin died shortly after becoming stranded at Denville Beach on Tuesday, 15 September, just days after two young bottlenose dolphins washed up at nearby King's Beach.

These incidents raised alarm bells in light of the recent mass mortality of sardines along the same stretch of coastline, due to the outbreak of the pilchard herpesvirus. However, there is no evidence suggesting any link between the incidents.

For context Sardine squeeze -- quotas slashed to 25% after mysterious fish die-off September 15, 2026 The public has also been asked to take care when encountering stranded animals, and to contact local experts rather than attempting to push ocean mammals back into the surf.

"At this stage, we don't believe there is any cause for alarm around the stranded dolphins. However, we will continue to monitor the situation and we ask the public's help to notify us as soon as they see any more beached animals," said Dr Greg Hofmeyr, the curator of Bayworld's marine mammal collection.

Being the bottlenose...