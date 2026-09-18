South Africa: The Rules of Pension Fund Investment Have Changed

Rising inflation and the AI infrastructure bubble have brought turmoil and speculation to the retirement funds investment market.

For more than four decades (1980-2020), retirement funds operated in an environment cushioned by falling inflation, declining bond yields, cheap capital and expanding globalisation.

As Mario Fisher, chief investment officer at Momentum Systematics, told the Institute of Retirement Funds Africa (Irfa) 2026 Conference at the CTICC, those tailwinds have vanished.

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For context Stanlib adds pension funds to Cassava's bet on African AI factories November 16, 2025 "Many investment frameworks were built for a world that no longer exists," he said. "We are not experiencing a normal cycle. We are experiencing a regime change at the moment."

Fisher reckons that efficiency is being replaced by resilience and security. Geopolitics, fiscal deficits, supply chain duplication and carbon transition expenditure are driving higher structural inflation and interest rate volatility. In this environment, traditional 60/40 equity-bond portfolios and sovereign bonds no longer offer automatic diversification.

Beyond compliance

Irfa chairperson Nancy Andrews took the stage directly after him in a one-two punch that knocked the puff out of the chest of many fund managers.

She made a different point about retirement fund trustees who can no longer evaluate governance purely by procedural compliance; success is measured by actual post-retirement purchasing power.

"Governance...