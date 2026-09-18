South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Wants Residents to Repay Electricity Rebates If It Wins Court Bid

17 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Andisa Bonani

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is challenging the return to cheaper electricity and says residents could have to repay rebates and credits if it succeeds in keeping the R4.50 flat tariff.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to keep charging residents R4.50 for every unit of electricity they buy, even though a court has ordered it to revert to the previous system, under which the first 300 units of electricity each month were cheaper.

Many households ended up paying more when that system was scrapped.

The DA took the municipality to court, and on 4 August 2026 the Gqeberha high court ordered the metro to restore the old tariff and credit residents for amounts they had overpaid. The municipality agreed to the urgent order.

Now, however, the municipality wants to return to the flat rate. Acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo said on Thursday that the municipality would argue its position when the case returned to the high court later in 2026.

Ngoqo said returning to the Inclining Block Tariff (IBT), under which the first units of electricity were charged at a lower rate, could leave a hole in the municipality's budget because it was based on the R4.50 flat rate.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a postponed Budget and Treasury Committee meeting on Thursday, which could not go ahead because most committee members were absent.

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