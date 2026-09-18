Namibia: Disabled Mother Caring for Disabled Children...Desperately Looking for Work

17 September 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Max Henrich

ONGWEDIVA - For 45-year-old Fenny Shivolo of Okatana constituency in the Oshana region, disability has meant caring for nine relatives, including her two children with disabilities.

Her condition began when she was 15 when she noticed her body slowly tilting to the left without pain, followed by a gradual loss of mobility.

Doctors have been unable to determine the cause.

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She said disability runs in her family, although none of the affected relatives were born with disabilities.

Instead, they began showing symptoms at around age 15.

With several relatives severely affected, Shivolo has taken responsibility for helping them with daily tasks.

"We help relatives with severe disabilities to bathe and do other everyday activities," she said.

Her youngest child, who is six, has no mobility, and has not yet started school. Shivolo carries the child wherever they need to go, and she is still looking for a suitable school.

"The school in my constituency is far from my home, which makes it difficult for me to take her there," she said.

She appealed to the government to establish a school in Okatana constituency for children with disabilities.

Shivolo earned a certificate in Community-Based Rehabilitation in 2007.

"The training gave me knowledge on how to live with a disability and care for people with disabilities. I now use that knowledge to support my family while advocating for better services and opportunities for people with disabilities," she said.

However, as an unemployed mother and caregiver, Shivolo said meeting the needs of her household and relatives remains difficult.

She is appealing for employment opportunities that to help her support herself and the family members who depend on her.

She said access to education and employment would give people with disabilities a better chance to participate meaningfully in society.

 

Read the original article on New Era.

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