Namibia: Nedbank for Good Series Gains Momentum At Coast

The Nedbank For Good Series is heading into the final stretch of its 2026 season after attracting 139 golfers across three coastal rounds, highlighting growing participation and strong competition among Namibia's amateur golfers.

The coastal leg featured rounds at Rossmund Golf Course, Walvis Bay Golf Club and Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate, with players competing for valuable points ahead of the final qualifying event and season finale.

At round 10, held at Rossmund Golf Course on 29 August, Fabie Shilongo claimed the men's division with 41 points. Quintin Jonck finished second with 39 points, followed by Vilho Hanghome on 38 points.

In the women's division, Suene Venter took first place with 35 points, while Tiekie de Wet and Rina Knight finished second and third respectively after both scoring 33 points.

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Competition intensified at round 11 at Walvis Bay Golf Club on 5 September, where Sandro de Gouveia produced the day's best performance to win the men's division with 44 points. Grant Mather finished second with 40 points, while Simon Thompson was third on 39 points.

Corne Pitout topped the women's division with 42 points, followed by Rina Knight on 40 points and Mariena Ludwig on 35 points.

The coastal swing concluded at Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate on 12 September, where Tollie Cronje won the men's division with 39 points. Tienie de Wet finished second on 38 points, while Des van Heerden was third with 37 points.

Wilna Bredenhann claimed the women's division with 34 points, followed by Bonita Bredenhann on 32 points and Nicolene Janse van Rensburg on 25 points.

Tournament organiser Dan Zwiebel praised the turnout and logistical success of the coastal rounds.

'The coastal events enjoyed strong support and showcased a high standard of golf throughout the series. The ladies' competitions were particularly well supported, with players travelling between clubs to participate and support one another, reflecting the camaraderie and growing strength of the women's game,' said Zwiebel.

Nedbank Namibia communications and public relations manager Selma Kaulinge said the coastal leg demonstrated the depth of amateur golfing talent in the country.

With 12 rounds completed, the series now moves to its final qualifying event at Omeya Golf Club on 26 September, before the final at Windhoek Golf Club on 13 November.