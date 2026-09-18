Namibia: Nedbank Invests in Maths Education

For young Namibians aspiring to be engineers, scientists, accountants, entrepreneurs, and tech experts, mathematics might be the key subject shaping the extent of their ambitions.

Recognising the importance of mathematics in equipping young people for the future, Nedbank Namibia has donated N$99 000 to the Namibia Mathematics Institute (NMI) to aid mathematics education initiatives nationwide.

The funds will support teacher-development workshops and provide practical learning materials, both aimed at improving the quality of mathematics education and boosting student performance.

Nedbank Namibia's chief financial officer, Victor Maengahama, said education remains one of the most powerful tools for creating opportunities for young people and for supporting sustainable economic growth.

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"At Nedbank Namibia, we believe that education remains one of the most powerful tools for unlocking opportunity and creating sustainable economic growth. Mathematics equips young people with the analytical and problem-solving skills needed to succeed in the modern economy," Maengahama said.

Mathematics forms the foundation of several careers, including engineering, finance, science, technology, data analysis and accounting. However, poor performance in the subject can limit learners' access to tertiary education and, ultimately, career opportunities.

The NMI's programmes therefore focus not only on learners, but also on the teachers responsible for building their mathematical skills.

Recent workshops the institute conducted in Keetmanshoop in the //Kharas region demonstrated significant improvements among participating teachers. Before the training, only four of the 22 teachers who took a mathematics competency assessment scored above 50%. After the intervention, the number rose to 16, with seven teachers scoring above 70%.

Similar improvements were observed during two workshops held in the Omusati region.

For Namibia, this investment has implications beyond examination results. A stronger mathematics foundation can help create a larger pool of young people capable of pursuing careers that require analytical thinking, problem-solving and quantitative skills.

The NMI also works directly with learners, particularly those in communities where academic performance remains a concern.

Through programmes such as Map and Money Maths, learners are exposed to practical applications of mathematics, helping them understand how the subject connects with everyday life, financial decisions and possible career paths.

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Maengahama said the partnership with NMI is intended to contribute to the development of the next generation of professionals who will drive the country's development.

"As money experts who do good, by supporting the Namibia Mathematics Institute, we are helping improve mathematics outcomes today and contributing to the development of the next generation of mathematicians, engineers, scientists, teachers and business leaders who will drive Namibia's progress tomorrow," he said.

He added that creating opportunities for learners to strengthen their mathematical skills was an investment in Namibia's future prosperity and competitiveness.

The partnership also supports broader efforts to improve the quality of teaching and learning in the country, particularly through continued professional development for teachers.

He said, as Namibia works towards becoming a knowledge-driven and industrialised economy, the demand for young people with strong analytical and technical skills is expected to grow.

"For many of these young people, that journey starts in the mathematics classroom. By investing in teachers, learning resources and practical programmes, the NMI and Nedbank Namibia are seeking to ensure that more learners can develop the skills needed to pursue careers and contribute meaningfully to the country's future," said Maengahama.