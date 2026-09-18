Namibia: Halute Wins N$50 000 in Sanlamallianz Competition

SanlamAllianz Namibia has awarded its first N$50 000 cash prize to Elia Halute, the first winner of the SanlamAllianz Extra Rewards Prestige Funeral Cover Competition.

The prize handover is the first of six-monthly cash awards that will see six clients each receiving N$50 000 during the six-month campaign.

The competition forms part of the SanlamAllianz Extra Rewards programme, which aims to provide additional benefits to clients beyond financial protection by rewarding them for their continued relationship with the company.

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SanlamAllianz General Manager: Entry-Level Market, Irvin Möller, said the competition was a way of recognising clients who trust the company with their financial needs.

"At SanlamAllianz, we are not simply selling a product; we are making a promise to the people who trust us to be their financial partner," Möller said.

He said the company wanted to help clients feel financially secure and confident while also giving back to those who choose SanlamAllianz.

"We recognise that behind every policy is a person with a life, a family and aspirations. Extra Rewards is one of the ways we give something back to those who place their trust in us," he said.

Halute said the cash prize was a welcome surprise and appreciated the company's efforts to reward its clients.

"I am grateful to SanlamAllianz for this N$50 000 and for giving back to us as clients. This means a lot to me and my family, and I appreciate being rewarded for the trust I have placed in SanlamAllianz," he said.

The competition will continue over the next five months, with another N$50 000 winner selected each month. This means N$250 000 is still available for five more Prestige Funeral Cover clients.

To qualify for the competition, clients must have an active Prestige Funeral Cover policy for at least three months, ensure their premiums are fully paid and be registered for SanlamAllianz Extra Rewards.

Clients can increase their chances of winning by activating their SanlamAllianz Extra Digital Wallet and completing the member survey.

Through the Extra Rewards programme and Extra Digital Wallet, clients can access rewards, partner offers and other benefits while continuing to enjoy financial protection.

SanlamAllianz said the monthly prizes are part of its commitment to rewarding clients and creating more value for them.