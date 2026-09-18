Namibia: Ongwe Minerals Starts Drilling At Nguni

Canadian exploration company Ongwe Minerals announced in a press statement this week that it has begun drilling at its newly discovered Nguni gold prospect in the Erongo region.

The Nguni Gold Prospect is located 17km east of the Manga Gold discovery within the Omatjete Gold Project.

Nguni is a large, high-grade gold-in-soil anomaly discovered by Ongwe in May 2026 as part of a regional soil-sampling programme.

The central portion of the Nguni gold anomaly has now been closely defined by infill soil sampling.

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This represents a 6km long, high-grade soil anomaly, similar in scale and character to the anomaly at the neighbouring Kokoseb gold deposit before it was drilled.

"We are now embarking on the maiden, fully funded drill programme at this exciting target. A diamond drill rig has been mobilised to test the highest-grade portion of the anomaly, enabling us to collect detailed geological, structural and mineralogical information upfront to better guide the follow-on drill programme," said Ongwe Minerals CEO, Dave Underwood.

Nguni prospect

Ongwe discovered the Nguni gold anomaly during regional soil sampling along the Okondeka Fault System in May 2026.

The initial regional sampling was carried out on a 200 x 200m square grid and later infilled to 50 x 50m spacing over the anomalous areas. The Nguni area is flat-lying, with very little outcrop visible.

The gold anomaly lies along narrow zones of metasediments between late- to post-orogenic granites and appears to be in situ within residual soils.

The Nguni anomaly extends over 6km of strike and includes targets with varying orientations, width and intensity.

Drill program

A two-pronged drill program has been planned. A diamond drill program of approximately 18 holes for 3 500m initially, starting in the northwest corner of the anomaly and covering the higher-grade soils in the northwestern and southeastern portions.

A scout drill programme of approximately 1 500 m using a reverse circulation rig. This programme is aimed at first-pass testing of the lower-priority targets to establish economic potential and priority.

Either or both programs will be expanded or modified as indicated by the logging and assay results.

Ongwe Minerals

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Ongwe Minerals Inc. is a Canadian-listed gold exploration company focused on discovering and advancing new gold systems in Namibia.

The Ongwe team, previously with Osino Resources (sold to Shanjin International), has a history of making and advancing gold discoveries in Namibia, including Osino's Twin Hills (currently under construction) and Eureka deposits, and of advancing and selling Auryx Gold's Otjikoto gold deposit (in production, sold to B2Gold).

The Company's current focus is on three promising gold projects in the emerging Northwest Damara gold belt in Namibia, with a focus on the Omatjete and Khorixas Gold Projects.