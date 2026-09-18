Namibia: TSES Launch Spring Sports Festival

TSES - Preparations are in their final stages for hosting the 14th edition of the Tses Spring Sports Festival from 2-4 October 2026.

During its launch last weekend at the village, founder and chairperson of the organising committee Thomas Tsuseb said they have been dedicated to organising the event since 2013.

"Our vision is to provide opportunities for all sport participants to showcase their talent and to learn the fundamentals of sport and culture," he explained during the launch.

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The festival's objectives, according to him, are to keep young people away from criminal activity and alcohol and drug abuse, while developing and promoting rural sports.

Tsuseb also said: "This event is not only about entertainment and fun, but it creates an opportunity for small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals to market their products, unite the community and create different opportunities in terms of business and sportsmanship."

He further emphasised that the festival will focus only on grassroots soccer and netball players/teams, with the aim of enhancing/developing rural sports talent and preparing teams for future competition and leagues. A total of N$60 000 will be disbursed at the event as prize money, with the winner of the soccer division walking away with N$25 000, the runner-up getting N$14 000, and the semi-final losers receiving N$5 500 each. In terms of netball, the winning team will receive N$5 000, the runner-up N$3 500, and semi-final losers N$1 500 each. Sponsors for this year's event were indicated as Sonop Farms (Noordoewer) and Theodor Namibia.

In his special message to citizens, Kharas regional governor Dawid Gertze said that sport has always been and will remain a serious pillar of Namibia's 8th Administration's National Development Plan (NDP) 6.

"Sport, in its own right, unites communities, fosters peace and is an industry that deserves to be taken seriously," he added.

The politician further shared his observation that some corporates in the region are only willing to sponsor their leftovers as part of their social responsibility, and added, "This should not be tolerated, and since we are supporting such corporates in kind, we expect value for our buy-in in return."

He then urged participants to go out and represent their village with integrity and respect, putting a smile on the faces of the //Kharas region.

"Let residents, citizens and guests leave this tournament with gratitude, love and appreciation when it has been concluded," said the governor.

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On a different note, he informed local residents that his office, at the request of the central government, has identified the stadiums in Tses and Karasburg for upgrading, with funding provided.

"I sincerely believe that there will also be an improvement from athletes who will make use of this upgraded facility and are hereby making a clarion call that you should guard and protect your stadium with care against vandalism," said Gertze.

In conclusion, he gave the assurance that, once construction kicks off, preference will be given to local residents for employment opportunities.