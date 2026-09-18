Namibia: David Sets Eyes On Desert Jewels

Lydia David's netball journey started as a school activity but has since grown into a serious pursuit, with the young defender now setting her sights on representing Namibia at the highest level.

Born in Oshakati and raised in Rosh Pinah, David says growing up in the southern mining town shaped her character and taught her valuable lessons about community and resilience.

She attended Tsau//Khaeb Secondary School before relocating to the north in 2021, where she continued her studies at Gabriel Taapopi Senior Secondary School. There, netball began taking a more prominent place in her life.

David was introduced to the sport in Grade 8 but didn't take it seriously until Grade 10, during sports periods. For her, netball's appeal lay in teamwork and the trust required between players.

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"What made me stay was the teamwork, the fact that it's not only about one person shining. It's about having to trust your teammates and getting to work together as a unit," she said.

Her coaches and teammates also played an important role in encouraging her development, while the national team, the Desert Jewels, provided further inspiration.

Seeing Namibian women represent the country internationally made David believe that she could one day follow in their footsteps.

Her first taste of competitive netball came at the Oshana Newspaper Cup in 2022, where she played as goalkeeper. The occasion was new for her, especially with a large crowd watching.

David admits she was nervous when the match started, but quickly focused on her responsibilities of

marking her opponent and protecting the circle.

Although her team didn't go all the way in the competition, David left the court with renewed determination.

"I walked off that court tired, but I told myself, 'I'm coming back stronger next year'," she recalled.

Her development has since led to her being entrusted with a leadership role as the third captain for defence on her team. She describes the responsibility as one of the proudest moments of her career, reflecting the trust her coach and teammates place in her.

As a defender, David has identified communication and defensive rebounds as some of her biggest strengths. She is also working on improving her speed, obstructions, contacts and overall fitness.

One of her toughest encounters came against NCS, where she faced faster and more experienced opponents. The match exposed areas of her game that required improvement, particularly her ability to read play quickly and maintain discipline under pressure.

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"I learned that in defence you need patience, good communication and you can't lose focus even when the other team is strong or ahead of you," she said.

David believes Namibian netball has considerable potential, with more girls participating and competitions providing opportunities for players to develop. However, she believes greater investment is needed through improved facilities, coaching, sponsorship and exposure.

She also believes development should begin at grassroots level, particularly in schools.

Her performances have already earned recognition, including being named Best Defender of the Season for her club and receiving three Player of the Match awards during this year's MTC Netball Premier League.

Her immediate goal is to earn a place in the Desert Jewels and develop further as a defensive leader.

"I want to learn from those experiences and bring that knowledge back home," she said, reflecting on her dream of representing Namibia at African and international competitions.

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