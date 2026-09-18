Namibia: Kakuva Names Squad for Olympic Push

The Brave Gladiators will begin their preparations for the Olympic qualifiers this weekend, with head coach Lucky Kakuva naming his squad for a busy period that includes two international friendlies against Botswana.

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) champions are scheduled to start camp on Saturday, 19 September, as Kakuva prepares the team for the upcoming assignments on the international calendar.

Namibia will travel to Gaborone for two matches against Botswana on 26 and 30 September. The encounters will form part of the team's preparations for the Olympic qualifiers, giving the technical team an opportunity to assess the squad and work on combinations ahead of the more competitive fixtures.

The Brave Gladiators will then face Angola in the Olympic qualifiers, with both matches set to take place in Luanda on 9 and 12 October. The matches are scheduled to kick off at 15:00.

The qualifiers form part of Namibia's continued efforts to secure a maiden appearance at the Olympic Games.

Following their recent Cosafa success, the Brave Gladiators will now look to carry that momentum into the next phase of their international campaign, with Kakuva expected to use the Botswana fixtures to sharpen the team ahead of the crucial encounters against Angola.