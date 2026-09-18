Namibia: Young People Must Shape Climate - Didiza

- South Africa's National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has urged young people to use their ideas, capabilities and organising power to help society adapt to climate change.

She has also called for laws and budgets that protect women and girls from the unequal impacts of climate change.

Delivering the keynote address at the Sweden on the Road event at the University of KwaZulu-Natal recently, Didiza challenged the notion that young people should wait until adulthood or positions of authority to influence change.

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"I don't believe in the role of young people being in the future. It is in your present. You are here. And you've got capabilities," she said.

Her message placed young people at the centre of a dialogue exploring the relationship between climate change, gender equality and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

Drawing on the 1976 Soweto uprising and the subsequent Fees Must Fall movement, she said South Africa's history demonstrated young people's ability to organise, challenge unacceptable conditions and transform society.

The young people of 1976, she recalled, did more than ask questions or wait for adults to respond.

They assessed their circumstances, mobilised across the country and insisted that things had to change.

That spirit of initiative and resilience, she suggested, should inform the response to contemporary challenges, including climate change.

Hon Didiza said the task now was to translate recognition of climate risks into practical adaptation, stronger communities and responsive public policy.

She recounted a conversation with her son, who was studying law and had challenged her to focus on how society adapts to climate change.

The exchange, she said, raised essential questions about building resilience and ensuring that policies and laws respond to changing conditions.

Didiza situated the dialogue within South Africa's longstanding relationship with Sweden and thanked the country for supporting the liberation struggle and assisting South Africa during its democratic transition.

She said Sweden's solidarity had extended beyond liberation to opportunities for learning about social security, education and public policy, while adapting those lessons to South African realities.

The gathering, attended by Swedish Ambassador Anna Karin Eneström and SADC Parliamentary Forum Secretary General Boemo Sekgoma, offered an opportunity to apply that partnership to challenges crossing national boundaries.

"Climate change knows no borders," Didiza said.

She also linked the discussion to the 30th anniversary of South Africa's Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Soweto uprising and the legacy of the 1956 Women's March.

Those struggles, she said, showed the importance of persistence and collective action.

She recalled women's mobilisation during negotiations for a democratic South Africa.

Didiza outlined South Africa's progress in establishing a framework for SRHR over three decades, anchored in the constitution's protection of access to healthcare, including reproductive healthcare.

She highlighted the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act, which provides for safe and legal abortion services, and the National Health Act, which establishes the framework for the health system.

Programmatic interventions had also expanded access, she said, citing free public healthcare for young children and pregnant women, alongside efforts to improve girls' access to sanitary products.

However, she warned that progress remained uneven and vulnerable to reversal under pressure from climate shocks, constrained budgets, pandemics, displacement and persistent patriarchy.

Women's role in rural livelihoods, household food production and community care made their protection essential to building climate resilience.

Floods and droughts could destroy livelihoods and health infrastructure, interrupt treatment and force families into temporary accommodation, where privacy and safety were compromised.

Didiza described how damage to water and sanitation systems created particularly difficult conditions for menstruating girls and women.

When households depended on limited water deliveries, she argued, competing needs for cooking, washing and personal hygiene could leave their needs overlooked.

Such experiences, she said, required policymakers to make disaster responses intentional, including the temporary measures introduced before longer-term reconstruction.

She noted that displacement also created pressure on host communities and could expose women and young people to intimidation when seeking services.

Meanwhile, disrupted schooling and increased care responsibilities could deepen existing inequalities.

She also cautioned that more evidence was needed to understand some of these relationships, while stressing that experiences from affected communities already demanded attention.

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For Parliament, Didiza said, the challenge was to ensure that public spending addressed the specific SRHR needs of women and girls during climate and other emergencies.

She said oversight was essential to holding government accountable for allocating resources and maintaining access to services.

She called for climate-conscious, gender-sensitive laws, supported by financing instruments that reach women; women-owned enterprises, and initiatives benefitting girls.

She said SRHR programmes also needed to involve boys and men, highlighted their responsibility for family well-being and the health of their partners.

"The discourse about issues of sexuality, reproductive and health rights for girls and women" concerned society, she argued.

While referencing South Africa's past struggles to inform present action, she challenged young people to contribute now, legislators to respond deliberately, and international partners to work together to protect rights as the climate changes.

- Moses Magadza is the media and communications manager at the SADC Parliamentary Forum.