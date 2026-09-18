Africa: Naanda Weighs in On Africa's Correct Size

New York — Namibia says the United Nations' adoption of the "Correct the Map" resolution is part of a wider effort to address the historical injustices suffered by Africa and Africans.

Namibia's permanent representative to the United Nations Ambassador Penda Naanda said the resolution goes beyond changing how Africa is represented on the world map.

"I have to say that, since the advent of slavery, Africa and Africans have been treated unjustly. And these are issues we are trying to address at the United Nations," Naanda told New Era in New York.

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His comments are the first from Namibia's permanent mission following the adoption of the resolution.

They come as Namibia prepares for the high-level segment of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The UN General Assembly adopted the 'Correct the Map: Rebalancing Global Cartographic Representation and Promoting Equitable Representation of the World's Regions, Particularly Africa' resolution on 4 September. It was adopted by 164 votes in favour, one against and six abstentions, following an African-led initiative spearheaded by Togo and supported by the African Union.

The resolution addresses concerns over the distortion of the relative size of continents on commonly used world maps and encourages the use of map projections that provide a more accurate representation of the relative size of the world's regions, particularly Africa. "The mapping is just another event again speaking to

making sure that Africa and Africans are treated justly. This resolution is very, very important to Namibia because it is setting a true reflection of what the African continent should look like," Naanda said.

The ambassador said Africa is considerably larger than the way it is commonly perceived on traditional world maps. "Africa is a continent that is reflected, feeding into Asia, feeding into the Americas, whereas the continent itself is larger than Europe, is larger than the United States, and is far, far larger than Greenland, which is projected to be of equal size," he said.

The Mercator projection, which is widely used in maps, enlarges areas as they move farther from the Equator.

This can make northern landmasses appear much larger relative to their actual size.

The UN resolution does not prescribe a single replacement map or ban the use of the Mercator projection. Instead, it promotes greater use of projections that provide a more accurate representation of relative land areas where that is important.

Naanda said, one of the most important implications of the resolution is its impact on how young Africans understand their continent. "Our future generations need to know what the continent looks like," Naanda said. He called on individual countries to take practical steps to ensure that the resolution has an impact beyond the United Nations.

"It now behoves us, as individual countries, to make sure that we pass laws, to make sure that these laws are implemented, particularly by our education institutions, to make sure that the future generations are taught the true size of Africa," he said. Naanda said education should also cover the historical experiences of Africans, particularly the slave trade and colonialism. "They are taught about the suffering of Africans through the slave trade and also through colonialism," he said.

UN efforts

Additionally, Naanda placed the map resolution within a wider discussion taking place at the United Nations around Africa's history and the treatment of Africans.

He referred to a resolution led by Ghana in March concerning the transatlantic slave trade, saying it had received overwhelming support in the General Assembly.

"If you recall, in March, Ghana led a resolution that transcended Atlantic slavery that received overwhelming support in the General Assembly," Naanda said.

"All these are issues we are trying to address by the United Nations," he said.

The Correct the Map resolution was adopted during the final substantive work of the General Assembly's 80th session.

The initiative followed calls for a more accurate representation of the world's continents, particularly Africa, whose size can be significantly distorted by some traditional map projections. The UN has said the issue is not simply about cartographic design, as maps are widely used in education and influence how people understand the relative size and geographical position of different parts of the world.

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UNGA 81

Naanda's remarks come as Namibia prepares for the high-level session of the 81st General Assembly, where President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will lead the Namibian delegation.

He said Namibia remains an active participant in United Nations meetings and events and continues to focus on the organisation's three broad pillars of development, peace and security and human rights. Nandi-Ndaitwah will be accompanied by international relations minister Selma Ashipala-Musavyi and agriculture minister Inge Zaamwani.

Naanda said the participation of the two ministers reflects the importance of development-related issues during Namibia's engagement at the UN.

Naanda added that Namibia's delegation would be participating in discussions aimed at contributing to the setting of the global agenda.