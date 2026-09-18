Namibia: Otjiwarongo Invests N$81m in Road Upgrades... Pushes to Become Economic Hub

The Municipality of Otjiwarongo has made a significant infrastructure investment worth over N$81.22 million to enhance road safety, traffic management and regional connectivity.

The project involves the comprehensive rehabilitation of the C38 road, with the official handover of the site to the contractor having already taken place this week during a ceremony held opposite the Otjiwarongo Cemetery.

The C38 road is a vital route, linking Otjiwarongo with Kalfeld and extending toward Outjo.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Its upgrade is part of a broader strategic plan aimed at improving regional transportation infrastructure to accommodate growing economic and social demands. This project is a collaborative effort between the Otjiwarongo municipality, the Roads Authority (RA) and the Road Fund Administration (RFA).

It marks the first phase of an extensive road infrastructure programme scheduled to continue into the 2027/28 financial year.

Speaking to this publication, Otjiwarongo CEO Mberipura Hifitikeko said the roles of each partner in this key national project will go a long way in further propelling the town and Otjozondjupa region to become economic hubs.

"The municipality will facilitate procurement processes, while the RFA will provide ring-fenced funding to ensure financial accountability. The Roads Authority will oversee technical aspects to guarantee standards are met," Hifitikeko said. Construction will be undertaken by China Henan International Cooperation (CHICO), which plans to utilise stabilised material technology to expedite construction timelines and ensure durability.

Paulus Shalongo of Element Consulting Engineers highlighted the anticipated benefits of the project.

"The rehabilitation will significantly improve road safety and traffic flow along the C38 and will facilitate smoother and safer travel for commuters and freight transport alike," he said.

This initiative underscores the town's ongoing commitment to infrastructure development and fostering economic growth.

Rapid growth

What is more, Otjiwarongo is rapidly transforming into a premier economic hub in central-north Namibia, capitalising on its unique position as a natural logistical gateway, robust agricultural roots and aggressive modern infrastructure upgrades.

In Otjozondjupa, its population has surged to approximately over 54 000 residents, driving a massive shift from a quiet agricultural transit town to a dynamic, multi-sector economic powerhouse.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The town's N$215.5 million budget for the 2026/27 financial year directs over N$50.8 million explicitly toward capital developments like roads, water systems and expanding wastewater networks.

Late last year, the town also allocated N$9.5 million to upgrade 1.8 km of gravel roads to bituminous (tar) standards within the town's informal settlements.

Of that amount, N$6.5 million was funnelled by the RFA.

Projects in areas like the DRC settlement, including a N$17.5 million bulk sewer infrastructure layout, are actively formalising local communities into the urban economic framework.

Additionally, Hifitikeko said the six-month rehabilitation project will cost the local authority nearly N$29 million and cover approximately 1.7 kilometres of road.

"The project is expected to be completed in March 2027. Therefore, we expect interference with the flow of traffic on this portion of the road, and motorists should be patient with the activities," Hifitikeko said.

Site project manager Wang Lin told Nampa in an interview at the site on Monday that construction commenced the same day, with nearly 60 semi-skilled jobs expected to be created.

"Rehabilitation is a strictly specialised job, and a large part of the work requires heavy machinery. A few subcontractors will be engaged to provide services, and about 50 to 60 semi-skilled jobs will be created," Wang said.

CHICO has so far rehabilitated and resurfaced nearly 20 tarred roads in Otjiwarongo between 2024 and 2026.