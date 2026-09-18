Namibia: Culture Can Create Jobs, Wealth - Gabriel

- Oshikuku constituency councillor Matheus Gabriel has called on communities to turn their cultural heritage into an economic resource capable of creating jobs and generating wealth.

Gabriel made the call at the 2026 Omusati Annual Regional Culture Festival, held under the theme 'Preserving Heritage for Future Generations'.

He urged communities to look beyond showcasing traditions and explore ways of commercialising cultural products and services.

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The festival also coincides with Namibia's Heritage Week, which is underway.

He said that the region's cultural diversity presents opportunities for communities across all 12 constituencies to generate income through creativity, value addition and tourism.

"Let us use our cultures to contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of our people in all the 12 constituencies of our great region by means of being creative and adding value to our cultural products and services," Gabriel said.

He stated that traditional products such as 'eembe' and 'eenyandi' could be processed into products such as jams, allowing communities to add value to locally available resources while creating employment and generating profits.

Gabriel also identified traditional performance groups, particularly out-of-school youth and adult groups, as potential beneficiaries of the cultural economy.

He said such groups could position themselves to perform for tourists visiting the Omusati region, both local and international, at designated points.

Gabriel said this would not only expose the groups to wider audiences but also provide them with opportunities to earn income from their cultural talents.

"Cultural preservation is closely linked to national identity and unity. Namibia's diverse cultures should be viewed as a strength rather than a weakness," he said.

Gabriel noted that culture encompasses the spiritual, material, intellectual and emotional characteristics of a society, including its way of life, values, traditions and beliefs.

He warned against forgetting the country's history, noting that cultures had previously been used to rule and divise communities during colonialism.

He said Namibia now has an opportunity to use its cultural diversity to unite people and support nation-building and reconciliation.

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"Let us use our cultures to contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of our people," he said.

Gabriel called on communities to uphold and celebrate their cultures while developing them into sources of employment and wealth.

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