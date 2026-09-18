Namibia: Eenhana Traders Fear Losing Customers

Informal traders in Eenhana fear plans to move them to a designated trading area could drive away customers and reduce their income.

They currently trade in several parts of town, including near established shops and along roadsides.

However, the Eenhana Town Council says they must relocate to designated stalls to bring order to informal trading.

For many traders, the move is not just a change of location.

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One trader said relocating to Ekolola could make it harder to attract customers because the area has less foot traffic than their current trading spots.

"There are many people where we are now, but if we are moved together, we will struggle because customers are already few. Ekolola worries us," the trader said.

The concern comes as the town council intensifies efforts to move informal traders from shopfronts and roadsides to designated trading spaces.

Eenhana mayor Omri Kavandje said the issue had been discussed for some time, and that the council had engaged traders on where they should operate.

"The town has designated stalls for these people. They should trade there instead of setting up businesses wherever they want," he said.

Kavandje said some traders occupy spaces near shops and along roads, affecting the town's appearance and making it harder for the council to maintain those areas.

He said the council had also received complaints from established businesses about informal traders operating directly in front of their shops.

Kavandje said some informal traders sell products that are sold inside the shops, creating tension between informal and formal businesses.

He said the council does not want to stop people from earning a living but wants trading to take place in an organised manner.

Kavandje added that some trading areas are often littered, increasing the council's workload. He stressed that keeping the town clean is everyone's responsibility.

"Even though we use every opportunity to improve these areas, it remains everyone's responsibility to help the town council," Kavandje said.

The council is calling on traders and other stakeholders to find a solution that allows trading to continue while keeping the town orderly.

Town council management committee member Wodibo Haulofu also urged traders to keep designated trading areas clean.

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Haulofu said traders are expected to return to the designated stalls but acknowledged that space is limited. He said only about 30 trading spaces are available, while the council has received about 350 stall applications.

This means not all applicants can be accommodated immediately in Eenhana.

Haulofu said the council may have to direct some traders to Ekolola, where more trading space is available.

For traders, however, customer access remains the main concern. One trader said moving traders away from areas with steady foot traffic could affect their daily income.

While the council says designated trading areas are necessary to bring order to Eenhana, traders hope their livelihoods will also be considered as the relocation process continues.