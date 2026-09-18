Southern Africa: Namibia's Lepidico Stake Intact

Swakopmund — The existing 20% Namibian shareholding in Lepidico Chemicals Namibia (LCN) will remain unchanged if the proposed takeover by African Critical Elements (ACE) is approved.

The ownership structure of the mine, situated in the Karibib constituency, was among the issues raised during a stakeholder consultation on the proposed merger held by the Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC) last Thursday in Windhoek.

ACE is a United Kingdom-based private company with interests in the critical minerals industry in Ontario, Canada, Switzerland, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

The consultation allowed the parties involved in the merger and other stakeholders to deliberate on ownership and participation, employment, local value addition and the benefits the transaction could bring to Namibia before the commission makes a final decision.

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Lepidico received a mining licence in 2018.

However, it has been under care and maintenance since 2022.

This is after the initial Australian developer experience financial difficulties following a sharp decline in global lithium prices.

The company entered voluntary administration in December 2024 and was placed into liquidation in May 2025, leaving the Karibib project unfunded and at risk of losing its mining licences

Speaking on behalf of ACE, lawyer Aidan Scallan said the existing 20% minority shareholding held by Puni Europe Holdings, a Namibian company, will not be diluted by the transaction.

"Namibian ownership and participation are fully preserved," he said.

Scallan said Namibian ownership would in fact increase after Chris Movirongo, a Namibian citizen and former country manager of LCN, was awarded shares in ACE, the acquiring company.

This resulted in an increase in indirect Namibian ownership in the local entity. ACE said the benefits could flow from the transaction if the Karibib project moves into production, with about 30 direct jobs anticipated during the initial stages of operations, with potential for indirect employment to grow.

"The workforce will be almost entirely Namibian," he said.

He added that local contractors and suppliers would be prioritised where economically feasible.

Local value addition was also raised during the consultation.

Scallan said lepidolite would be concentrated locally to a 3.5% grade before being exported to international markets.

He said this would ensure that value is added in Namibia before export, while the project could also generate foreign exchange and tax revenue from employment, exports and eventually profits.

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NaCC senior legal analyst in the mergers and acquisitions division, Leena Shikongo, said the commission had received concerns regarding the impact of the proposed transaction on Namibian ownership and participation.

She said concerns were also raised about the benefits that could ultimately be derived from the transaction by Namibians and the country.

The Commission is yet to make a final determination on the proposed transaction.