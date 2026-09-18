Namibia: Rundu Tiktoker in Hot Water

Kavango East regional crime coordinator Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho has warned young people against using social media to threaten the public.

He said such posts can incite real violence.

His warning follows the arrest of Rundu TikToker Mbambo Martin Mukoya from Kehemu, who allegedly posted a message calling for attacks on tuck shops in the town.

Mukoya was arrested on 11 September.

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He faces charges of attempted crime, conspiracy and inciting others to commit an offence under Section 18(2)(b) of the Riotous Assemblies Act.

Police said members of the public alerted them about the posts through calls and messages before his arrest. Mukoya is accused of encouraging crimes such as burglary, robbery and assault.

Simaho said Namibia is governed by the rule of law and that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

"This is not a banana republic, where anyone can do as they please. The Namibian police will deal with them according to the law," he said.

Mukoya appeared in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday, and was granted bail of N$3 000. The case was postponed to 30 November 2026. Street crime remains a serious concern in Rundu, worsened by poor lighting that creates opportunities for criminal activity.

Residents say they are afraid to walk outside at night, as assaults, stabbings and robberies continue, often targeting people carrying valuables such as mobile phones and cash.