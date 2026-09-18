Namibia: Govt Injects N$21m to Revive Oshakati Abattoir...Governor Pays 40 Workers From Own Pocket

Oshakati — After nearly two decades of inactivity, the Oshakati abattoir is set for a major facelift, with government committing N$21 million towards cleaning, restoration and rehabilitation.

The investment is expected to breathe life into the abattoir, which has the potential to provide a market for livestock farmers, create jobs and stimulate economic activity in Oshakati and the wider Oshana region.

Oshana governor Hofni Iipinge said the ministry of agriculture has committed the funds towards restoring the abattoir.

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"The acting executive director of the ministry of agriculture, Petrus Canisius Nangolo, said the ministry will provide N$21 million to clean, restore and rehabilitate this place," Iipinge said.

While waiting for the allocation to be released, Iipinge has taken the initiative to get work started at the site.

He said he hired 40 people to clean the premises and is currently paying them personally until the government funds become available.

"As we speak now, there are 40 people here. I personally hired them to clean up the place, and if they finish the work, I will pay them myself from my own pocket," he said.

The move is part of broader efforts to bring the abattoir back into use after years of inactivity. Once operational, the abattoir could create employment for about 200 people and provide economic opportunities for residents and livestock producers.

"Oshana region is really struggling with unemployment and poverty, while there are government buildings that have been abandoned and now only need rehabilitation," he said.

The governor said identifying unused government infrastructure and finding ways to restore it has been one of his priorities since taking office.

He described the Oshakati abattoir as one of several public assets that have remained idle despite their potential to contribute to local communities.

The prolonged closure has also affected livestock farmers who previously depended on the abattoir as a potential outlet for their animals.

The facility has remained closed amid Meatco's financial difficulties, leaving uncertainty over its future and adding to challenges faced by farmers seeking reliable markets for their cattle.

Some farmers have had to look outside the area for buyers, increasing the importance of restoring local processing and marketing opportunities.

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Iipinge said bringing the abattoir back into operation could therefore have benefits beyond employment, particularly for livestock producers who need accessible markets.

He said the project could help address some of the economic difficulties experienced by residents while creating opportunities for businesses linked to the livestock industry. The 40 people currently working at the site are focused on clearing and cleaning the premises in preparation for the planned work.

Iipinge said he decided to employ them because he did not want to wait for the release of the N$21 million before activity began.

The governor also pointed to another unused public infrastructure that could be restored and put back into service.

Among them is the old Luno Primary School, which he said required significant attention.

The government allocated N$50 million towards the reconstruction of the school after it deteriorated.

According to Iipinge, restoring such infrastructure is important because public assets are meant to serve communities rather than remain unused for years.

Additionally, the governor also spoke about the role of casual workers in supporting activities across Oshana.

He said the region previously had about 20 casual workers, although some stopped working after their contracts ended.

Iipinge said more casual workers should be available to assist with various activities in the region.

"From now on, there should no longer be a shortage of casual workers in Oshana, because these workers can assist the region in different ways," he said.