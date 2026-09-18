Angola: Social Communication Secretary of State Praises Cefojor's Track Record

Luanda — Angolan Secretary of State for Social Communication Nuno Caldas on Thursday in Luanda praised the contribution of the Centre for Journalists' Training (CEFOJOR) to training professionals for the sector.

The official was speaking at a ceremony marking the institution's 24th anniversary, held under the motto "Building a history that continues to shape the future".

On the occasion, Nuno Caldas said the quality of journalism depends to a large extent on the rigour of the training and practical preparation provided to professionals.

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He therefore called for the centre's work to continue and recognised the progress made throughout its years of existence, marked by challenges, learning and commitment.

"Celebrating 24 years means celebrating a history built with dedication, challenges, learning and commitment," the Secretary of State said, acknowledging the contribution of everyone who had helped establish the institution's role in the social communication sector.

Since its creation, he added, CEFOJOR has established itself as an important professional training centre, providing knowledge and serving as a meeting point for different generations of journalists.

The Secretary of State also highlighted the importance of journalism in a democratic society, given its responsibility to establish the truth of facts, hear different perspectives, verify sources of information and help ensure that citizens have access to accurate information.

For Nuno Caldas, media professionals also have a duty to inform and educate at a time when the sector is undergoing profound changes driven by technological developments.

"We are living through a new communications paradigm, marked by the rapid transformation of information and communication technologies, particularly digital platforms and social media, as well as artificial intelligence," he said.

As a consequence of this new landscape, he noted, phenomena such as fake news and disinformation have emerged, posing new challenges to media professionals and organisations.

In this context, Nuno Caldas said the Angolan Government has developed initiatives and adopted preventive and punitive measures, with particular emphasis on promoting media and digital literacy.

He added that, more recently, the Government submitted proposed legislation on fake news to the National Assembly, which was approved and subsequently published.