Angola: Sultan of Oman Arrives in Angola for State Visit

Luanda — Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik Al Said arrived in Luanda today, Thursday, for a 48-hour state visit at the invitation of President João Lourenço, aimed at expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Omani head of state was welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António, beginning a visit that will reach its high point on Friday with the official welcoming ceremony and a meeting with President João Lourenço.

The Angolan and Omani delegations will subsequently meet before the two Heads of State deliver speeches and agreements are exchanged and presented at the Treaties Hall.

The agenda also includes an official luncheon hosted by President João Lourenço for Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

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The visit takes place amid closer ties between Angola and Oman, with prospects of expanding cooperation to the mining, energy, technology, tourism, agriculture, food security, transport, logistics and ports sectors.

Political and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on 13 December 2005 and have developed positively, with regular high-level contacts and stronger economic cooperation.

One of the key moments in the rapprochement came in December 2024, when President João Lourenço paid an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman from 19 to 21 December at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said.

During the visit, the two Heads of State reviewed the state of bilateral relations and identified new areas of cooperation, with particular attention to the economic, trade and investment sectors.

On that occasion, cooperation instruments were signed, including an agreement related to the acquisition of a stake in the Catoca and Luele diamond operations, as well as memoranda of understanding in the fields of energy and strategic financial initiatives.

President João Lourenço's visit paved the way for greater participation by Omani investors in the Angolan economy and gave fresh impetus to dialogue between Luanda and Muscat.

The Sultan of Oman's presence in Angola is expected to follow up on the understandings reached in 2024 and deepen cooperation opportunities in areas considered strategic for both economies.

Haitham bin Tarik Al Said's visit is the first state visit by a Sultan of Oman to Angola and takes place as part of efforts by the two countries to give greater momentum to bilateral relations.