Angola: Bodiva Handles Transactions Exceeding AOA 914 Million

Luanda — Angola Debt and Securities Exchange (BODIVA) closed Wednesday's session with an overall traded volume of more than AOA 914.9 million, generated by 242 transactions.

The session involved the trading of 13,401 securities, while the overall market index recorded a positive variation of 5.30%.

BFA took the lead in terms of financial volume, trading AOA 551.98 million through 31 transactions involving 5,581 shares. This represented more than 60.3% of the volume settled during the session, despite a price correction to AOA 97,000 per share, down 2.02%.

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Meanwhile, BODIVA shares recorded the highest percentage increase of the day, rising 4.88% to AOA 86,000 per share, with AOA 188.48 million traded through 28 transactions.

The telecommunications company Unitel maintained its leading position in terms of investor interest and trading frequency, accounting for 123 of the 242 transactions conducted on the market. Its share price remained virtually unchanged at AOA 29,997, with AOA 141.25 million traded through the exchange of 4,835 shares.

BAI recorded 18 transactions, with AOA 24.30 million traded at a stable share price of AOA 90,000.

Caixa Geral Angola closed in positive territory, with its share price reaching AOA 19,000 and AOA 6.76 million traded through 29 transactions.

Shares in Angola's insurance company ENSA rose 2.39%, closing at AOA 23,550 per share, with 13 transactions generating a traded volume of AOA 2.20 million.

Wednesday's session consolidated the strong liquidity dynamics in the secondary stock market, highlighting the predominance of banks and the distribution of liquidity among BFA, BODIVA and Unitel.

Due to the national holiday commemorating National Heroes' Day on Thursday and the additional public holiday on Friday, the Angolan Debt and Securities Exchange, commercial banks, and public and private institutions will be closed.

However, scheduled financial operations and securities settlements will be carried over to the next business day.