Angola: Defence Minister Highlights Legacy of Neto's Teachings for Young People

Luanda — Minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Homeland Lúcio Gonçalves Amaral on Thursday highlighted in Luanda the legacy of Agostinho Neto's teachings for young people.

The Government official highlighted Agostinho Neto's stature as a writer, poet, doctor and international statesman, from whom young people should draw inspiration, and described him as a figure of reference for Angola, Africa and the world.

Lúcio Gonçalves Amaral was speaking at the flag-raising ceremony at the Monument Flag, held as part of the celebrations of 17 September, Founder of the Nation and National Heroes' Day, observed today.

He said that the teachings left by the country's first President should continue to serve as a reference for present and future generations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For his part, Luanda Deputy Governor for the Political and Social Sector Manuel António Gonçalves highlighted the activities held in the capital as part of the celebrations, including a symphonic concert and the signing of an agreement related to the National Archive.

The official stressed the importance of preserving the memory of Agostinho Neto as the Founder of the Nation and first President of the Republic of Angola.

Manuel Gonçalves also called on young people to honour the heroes of the Homeland and learn about the country's history, with particular emphasis on preserving peace and national reconciliation.

As part of the celebrations, held under the motto "Let us return to our fields to increase agricultural production", a wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the sarcophagus of António Agostinho Neto, led by the Minister of National Defence.

17 September is observed in Angola as Founder of the Nation and National Heroes' Day, in honour of António Agostinho Neto, the country's first President and the leader who proclaimed National Independence in 1975.

Born on 17 September 1922 in Kaxicane, Icolo e Bengo, António Agostinho Neto distinguished himself as a nationalist, doctor and poet.

He served as President of the Republic of Angola until his death on 10 September 1979.