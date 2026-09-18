Angola: Concessionaire Moves 27,000 Tonnes On Lobito Corridor

Luanda — At least 27,000 tonnes of diversified cargo were transported in July this year on the Lobito Corridor by Lobito Atlantic Railway (LAR), marking a first for the concessionaire as part of its ongoing investment programme for the acquisition of capital equipment.

According to a press release seen by ANGOP on Wednesday in Luanda, the company aims to transport approximately 400,000 tonnes by the end of this year, with half of that volume consisting of copper and cobalt shipped from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to Lobito, in Benguela Province.

Quoted in the statement, LAR Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fournier said the results reflect infrastructure rehabilitation efforts and improved operational coordination along the corridor.

He said the objective is to provide safe and reliable logistics solutions that enable companies to plan and transport their cargo with greater predictability.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The executive highlighted that the company has also identified new growth opportunities across several sectors of the economy, including mining, agriculture, trade and energy.

Nicholas Fournier stressed that the Lobito Corridor can play an increasingly important role in the transportation of fuel, gas and other strategic products, complementing existing logistics infrastructure and contributing to more regular distribution across different regions of the country.

LAR is responsible for operating the Benguela Railway on the Lobito-Luau section, which extends to the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as well as managing operations at the Lobito Port Mining Terminal.

The company employs 945 people, 97% of whom are Angolan nationals, and maintains a continuous training programme in railway operations, maintenance and safety, thereby contributing to the development of technical skills in communities located along the railway corridor.