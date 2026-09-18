Uganda: Austria, UN Drugs and Crime Agency Launch New Project to Tackle Justice Delays, Corruption

Uganda has launched a new two-year initiative aimed at tackling case delays, integrity gaps and weak coordination across the country's justice system, with Gulu and Moroto selected as pilot districts.

The Promoting Accountability, Integrity and Transparency in Justice Project is funded by the Austrian Government and implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). It will focus on improving case management, strengthening coordination and institutional capacity, while addressing gaps that create opportunities for corruption and maladministration.

Speaking at the launch, UNODC Regional Representative Ali Elbereir said the project will expand digital case tracking beyond the courts to other institutions within the criminal justice chain, including police and prisons.

"We hope to expand the digital case tracking system that's already there, out to police and prisons," Elbereir said.

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The choice of Gulu and Moroto as pilot districts reflects the different challenges facing Uganda's justice system. While Gulu has relatively stronger justice-sector infrastructure, Moroto faces limited access to legal representation, a high prison population and significant reliance on traditional justice mechanisms.

The project will therefore work with local governments, traditional justice structures and civil society organisations to develop interventions that respond to the circumstances of individual communities.

For the Inspectorate of Government, improving justice delivery requires attention to the entire chain, from reporting and investigation to prosecution and adjudication.

"Justice is not delivered by one institution acting in isolation. It is a process that involves several institutions and stages," said Inspector General of Government (IGG) Lady Justice Aisha Naluze Bata.

The IGG said stronger coordination, information sharing and traceable case files could help reduce delays and integrity risks across the justice system.

"When justice is delayed, when administrative processes do not work as they should, or when corruption interferes with service delivery, it is ultimately the ordinary citizens who bear the greatest burden," she said.

Civil society organisations, however, cautioned that digitisation alone will not guarantee access to justice, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Legal Aid Service Providers Network (LASPNET) Executive Director Scylivia Namubiru said women in Moroto and other rural communities face barriers such as limited access to mobile phones, poor connectivity, high data costs and complex digital platforms.

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"Otherwise, a paperless judiciary or another institution cannot work effectively if its users are not digitally empowered," Namubiru said.

For the Judiciary, the ultimate measure of the reforms will be whether they translate into practical access to justice, particularly for underserved communities.

Deputy Chief Justice Justice Moses Kaluware said the project would contribute to efforts to build a justice system that is more efficient, transparent and accessible.

"This project forms an important part of our collective effort to rebuild the justice system, that is proficient, transparent and accessible for all Ugandans, particularly those in rural, marginalised regions," Kaluware said.

The project will use lessons from Gulu and Moroto to inform wider justice-sector reforms, with the broader objective of making the justice system more efficient, transparent and responsive to citizens.