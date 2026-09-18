Uganda: UPDF Engineers Set to Revive Stalled Mitooma Health Projects

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has said UPDF engineers will resume construction of two stalled health facilities in Mitooma District next week, following delays that left the projects incomplete.

Tayebwa made the announcement on Thursday after inspecting Bitereko Health Centre III and Kigyende Health Centre III, which is being upgraded from a Health Centre II.

He said UPDF engineering teams had assessed the projects and committed to returning to site, raising the prospect of completing the government-funded facilities after months of delays.

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"I am happy that they have come to assess the projects and have told me they will start work next week so that they can be completed," Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa said he preferred the UPDF Engineering Brigade to continue with the projects, citing its record in delivering infrastructure.

The projects were initially scheduled for completion within six months, but the implementation period was later extended to 12 months.

Col Fulgence Miyaga, chairman of the Construction Committee of the UPDF Administration and Civil Engineers Brigade, said the team was inspecting projects across the country to assess their progress and report to strategic headquarters.

Lt Vincent Ongaba, the site engineer, attributed the delays to difficult terrain and the washing away of a bridge that disrupted access to the construction site.

He said works would resume after restoration of the bridge and that the engineering team expects to make significant progress within six months of remobilisation.

The planned resumption follows concerns over stalled health infrastructure in the district, with the two projects intended to expand access to healthcare services for communities in the area.