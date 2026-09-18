Uganda: World Bank Warns Approval Delays Threaten Shs18tn Projects

The World Bank has warned that delays in Uganda's government approval processes are increasingly threatening the timely implementation of projects under its $4.6 billion (Shs18.2 trillion) active portfolio.

Qimiao Fan, the World Bank Division Director for Uganda, Kenya, Somalia and Rwanda, said approval delays had emerged as one of the biggest risks to delivering projects on time.

"Uganda has a strong and ambitious pipeline. However, approval processes are increasingly becoming one of the most significant risks to timely delivery," Fan said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Fan made the remarks during a meeting with the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The meeting focused on improving the implementation of World Bank-financed projects and ensuring that development financing translates into tangible results.

Uganda's active World Bank portfolio is valued at approximately Shs18.2 trillion, of which about $1.48 billion, equivalent to roughly Shs5.8 trillion, has been disbursed, according to figures presented during the Uganda-World Bank Country Portfolio Performance Review.

Fan called for shorter delays between project preparation, government approvals, negotiations, procurement and implementation.

He also stressed the need for regular joint monitoring of projects as they move through the approval and implementation stages.

The World Bank director commended the Ministry of Finance for its role in addressing portfolio challenges and supporting the implementation of Bank-financed projects.

The discussions covered projects and programmes in areas including energy access, transport infrastructure, urban development and public service delivery.

Ggoobi reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving project preparation and implementation, saying projects should be delivered within approved budgets and timelines.

"Our aim is not merely to review individual projects. It is to improve the effectiveness of development financing, accelerate implementation and absorption, and deliver tangible, sustainable results for Ugandans," Ggoobi said.

The Finance Ministry said the government and development partners need to improve coordination to ensure available financing is effectively utilised and directed towards national development priorities.

The meeting comes as Uganda seeks to accelerate the implementation of projects under its broader economic transformation agenda, including priorities linked to infrastructure, energy, urban development and public services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The World Bank said it would continue working with the government to address implementation bottlenecks and improve development outcomes.