Uganda: 50 Kayunga Youth Equipped With Mental Health, Life Skills

Fifty young people aged between 13 and 18 have completed a two-day training programme aimed at promoting mental health, self-esteem, financial literacy and other life skills among adolescents in Bukamba, Kayunga District.

Held under the theme "Healing Minds, Giving Hope," the programme provided the participants with a safe and supportive environment to discuss challenges affecting them, learn practical skills and interact with their peers.

The founder of PurpleMinds Foundation, Hassan Ssengendo, led a session on self-esteem, encouraging the participants to appreciate their individuality and develop confidence in themselves.

The programme also featured a mental health session facilitated by Mindbus Foundation, which used interactive activities such as drawing, games and sharing circles to help the young people understand and express their emotions.

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The Mindbus team encouraged the participants to openly discuss their feelings and learn healthy ways of coping with emotional challenges.

Mindbus Foundation officials said mental health conversations with children and adolescents can begin through simple activities that make them feel safe, listened to and accepted.

The participants also received sexual and reproductive health education from nurses at Kayunga Referral Hospital, Nakuya Annet and Nakhamia Catherine.

The nurses addressed age-appropriate issues including personal hygiene, self-care, adolescent health, prevention of early pregnancy and early marriage, as well as responsible decision-making.

Participants aged between 15 and 18 were placed in groups during the health sessions to allow facilitators to tailor discussions to their age and level of understanding.

The programme also included a financial literacy session conducted by Gava Fard of Amga Cleaning Solutions, who introduced the young people to basic financial management and the importance of developing responsible money habits at an early age.

Swaleh Mutiima, a police officer attached to Nazigo Sub-County Police Station, addressed the participants on personal safety, children's rights, legal awareness and the dangers of negative peer influence.

He encouraged the youth to understand their rights and responsibilities and avoid peer groups that could expose them to criminal activities and other forms of harm.

The organisers also incorporated discussions on climate action alongside mental health, sexual and reproductive health, financial literacy and personal development.

The programme concluded with a certificate-awarding ceremony, during which all 50 participants received Certificates of Participation in recognition of their commitment to the two-day workshop.

Several participants said the workshop helped them develop greater confidence and gave them an opportunity to express feelings they had previously struggled to discuss.

Shafik Mugabi said the programme taught him to appreciate his individuality.

"I learned that I don't need to be like anyone else. I just need to be the best version of me," Mugabi said.

Sumaya Nansamba said the programme made the participants feel valued because they had an opportunity to be heard.

"I felt happy because someone listened to me," she said.

Another participant said the games and activities offered a temporary reprieve from personal challenges.

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"The games made me forget my problems for a while," the participant said.

The workshop was supported by several organisations and individuals, including Mindbus Foundation, which provided the mental health component; Kayunga Referral Hospital, which provided health education; Uganda Police, which offered safety and rights awareness; and Muswati Beauty Salon, which provided free haircuts to the participants.

Other programme partners include Syova Seeds Company, Kema Skilling Hub, Hailey Deco, Amga Cleaning Solutions and Pearl Bank.

PurpleMinds Foundation says it plans to expand the programme during the next school holiday, with a target of reaching 100 young people.

The organisation is seeking additional partners and donors to support learning materials, meals, mental health toolkits, certificates and other requirements needed to expand the programme.