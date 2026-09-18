Uganda: African Champions Nkumba Beach Girls Receive Heroic Welcome Home

Nkumba University's Beach Girls returned to Uganda to a jubilant welcome on Thursday after making history by winning the women's football title at the 12th All African University Games in Cairo, Egypt.

The continental university champions landed at Entebbe International Airport in the afternoon, where university officials, students, supporters and well-wishers gathered to celebrate their success.

The atmosphere turned festive as the players and technical team emerged carrying the trophy, marking the return of a side that has placed Nkumba University and Uganda on the continental university sports map.

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The Beach Girls secured the title after defeating Guinea-Bissau's Université Général Lansana Conté de Sonfonia 3-1 in the final to complete an unbeaten campaign.

Midfielder Shafiga Tamisi was instrumental in the final, scoring twice, while Cecilia Apiding added the third goal to seal the championship.

Head coach Dr Sulaiman Bbosa credited the players for maintaining discipline and belief throughout the tournament, saying the championship was a reward for their sustained preparation.

Bbosa said the players showed character at every stage of the competition and remained focused on their ultimate objective despite the pressure of representing Uganda on the continental stage.

For the players, returning home with the trophy brought excitement, pride and renewed motivation.

Kayud Sharon, one of the Beach Girls players, said the reception at Entebbe was a special moment for the team after the sacrifices made during their preparations and the tournament in Egypt.

"Coming back home and seeing people celebrating us means a lot. We played for Nkumba University and Uganda, and this welcome shows us that people appreciated the effort we put in," Sharon said.

She added that the championship had strengthened the players' belief that they can compete successfully at the highest level of university football.

The Beach Girls' continental campaign included a dominant 10-1 victory over German University in Cairo, a walkover against Nigeria's Lagos State University and a 5-0 semi-final victory over Nnamdi Azikiwe University before the decisive win in the final.

Prof Jude Lubega, Vice Chancellor of Nkumba University, hailed the players and technical team for delivering a landmark achievement, saying the university's investment in sport is intended to give students opportunities to excel beyond the classroom.

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Lubega said the success also demonstrates the potential of Ugandan university teams to compete and succeed on the African stage when adequately supported.

After their arrival at Entebbe International Airport, the champions embarked on a victory procession along Entebbe Road, with supporters turning out to celebrate their achievement.

The celebrations come as Nkumba University looks to use the championship as a springboard for further investment in women's football and university sport.

With the trophy now back in Uganda, the Beach Girls will shift their focus from celebrating their historic achievement to preparing for future continental competitions.