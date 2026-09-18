Namibia: China Railway to Compensate Family After Worker Dies On Site

A construction company will compensate the family of Lazarus Hedimbi, who died on duty on Monday, following employee outrage and intervention by transport authorities.

Hedimbi (34), who worked as a mechanic for China Railway Seventh Group, allegedly died while removing a fitting from an excavator at a site near Heroes' Acre.

An employee who spoke to The Namibian on condition of anonymity yesterday said Hedimbi was dispatched with two colleagues to fix an excavator machine. The machine's track chain, which allows it to move, had developed a problem.

While attempting to remove it, a colleague allegedly started the machine, forcing pressure on the fitting, causing it to fly off and hit Hedimbi in the chest.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The pressure was just like a bomb," the colleague said.

Hedimbi was taken to Lady Pohamba Private Hospital and died hours later.

The workers were then allegedly told to return to work.

"This company does not care about us at all. They are trying to hide it from the public," one employee said.

Hedimbi's death was confirmed to The Namibian by the Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union yesterday, who also told the publication that the company would compensate Hedimbi's family.

"The company is doing a lot in terms of transportation, the coffin, and the funeral," union secretary general Angula Angula said.

He said the family was asked to submit a quotation for funeral and coffin costs.

China Railway did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

WORKER DISPUTE

Yesterday morning, a dispute allegedly arose between employees and company representatives, with the employees claiming the company did not care about Hedimbi's death.

"Since [Tuesday], the workers have been requesting management to give them [two days] off to mourn the colleague properly," Angula said.

About 300 workers refused to work, asking for a memorial service to be held for the employee and for time off to attend his burial.

"I [told the company], what they did is inhuman. You cannot come to work and pretend nothing happened," Angula said.

He said the workers wanted to go home for the day, while the company said they could only take unpaid leave.

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi and Roads Authority chief executive Hippy Tjivikua met with the union and company representatives yesterday to help settle the dispute.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"[It was agreed that] there will be a company memorial service from 07h30 to 08h30 tomorrow morning. And the company allowed for those who want to attend the family memorial service at 15h00 [to attend]," Angula said.

WORKPLACE SAFETY

Labour expert Herbert Jauch says China Railway's response does not take into consideration the social needs and shock of its workers.

He says the company must act in a responsible way by discussing with staff how to commemorate the colleague and how work must be interrupted while grieving a colleague.

"While it might not be illegal in terms of the law, it is definitely a poor labour practice. The law is clear on how companies should protect workers, but enforcement is still a question. Does the company have a safety committee? If not, it violates the Labour Act," he says.

He says if the company does not want to give workers time off to grieve, it is a sign it does not care about workers' well-being.

Jauch suggests that the workers should be represented by a union to approach the company's management on an arrangement.