Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah to Focus On Investment and Energy At UN Assembly

17 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to focus on peace and security, investment, energy, critical minerals and climate resilience at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week.

The president will depart from Namibia on Friday and deliver Namibia's national statement during the general debate of the UN General Assembly on 23 September.

The assembly's 81st session is being held under the theme 'Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All'.

"Her engagements are expected to address issues of strategic importance to Namibia, including infrastructure development, water security, global health, youth empowerment and sustainable development," reads a Presidency statement issued Thursday.

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The Presidency says economic transformation and investment will also feature, with Namibia seeking investment that supports industrialisation, value addition and employment creation.

"The president is expected to advance Namibia's position that African countries should move beyond exporting raw materials and strengthen their participation in regional and global value chains through beneficiation and domestic industrial development," says the Presidency.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is also expected to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings aimed at strengthening relations with international partners and advancing Namibia's national development priorities, including those outlined in the Sixth National Development Plan.

Her participation comes amid global conflicts, economic uncertainty, climate change and concerns about multilateral cooperation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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