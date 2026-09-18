Southern Africa: Botswana and Oman Strengthens Strategic Partnerships

Gaborone — Minister of Minerals and Energy Ms Bogolo Kenewendo says Botswana is committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with Oman.

Speaking during a brief tour by Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik of Oman at Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB) on September 17, Ms Kenewendo said the two countries could unlock unprecedented opportunities for full prosperity through continued dialogue and cooperation.

Ms Kenewendo also said the future of the two countries' cooperation did not lie only in the diamond industry, but in the entire mineral sector.

She said Botswana was looking forward to the prospect of growing its cooperation with Oman in the sector by expanding into both exploration and development of mineral resources in what promises to be a mutually beneficial relation.

The minister further said the agreement signed in co-development for mineral resources was a vital economic partnership that would greatly benefit the local diamond industry.

Sultan Tarik was on a two-day State visit to Botswana at the invitation of President Advocate Duma Boko.