Botswana: Cyclists Gear Up for 800km Race

Gaborone — Cyclists will next week embark on an 800km race from Jwaneng to Maun through the annual AM640+ charity cycle ride.

The race held by The Albert Milton Foundation in partnership with Bomaid will start o September 21 to 24.

The riders will tackle the four-stage ride of 800km distance; Jwaneng-Kang, Kang-Ghanzi, Ghanzi-Toteng and Toteng-Maun.

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Leading the cycling team as chief rider will be Bomaid chief executive officer, Moraki Mokgosana, alongside Assistant Minister of Health, Lawrence Ookeditse, as a guest rider. "Ookeditse will join the cyclists for the first 20km on Monday, alongside other three CEOs representing the Foundation's sponsors," Albertinah Milton said in an interview.

The AM640+ goes beyond physical challenge, as the Foundation continues to deliver on their mission of giving back to the community, with a simple impactful message of 'We ride for change, and more importantly, we ride to give back to the community."

"The team will make a donation to a primary school in Charleshill along the Trans Kalahari Corridor, with another school donation planned in partnership with Mascom and Epiroc," Milton further added. Furthermore, the charity ride brings together active living community impact, where Bomaid supports the initiative as part of its continued focus on preventative healthcare, community engagement and corporate social responsibility.

"Through its involvement, Bomaid also seeks to use the ride as an opportunity to engage communities along the route on the value of movement and preventative health, while supporting the wider social purpose of the Albert Milton Foundation initiative," Bomaid corporate communications manager Tshepo Maphanyane said.

Maphanyane said they encouraged their customers to take a more deliberate interest in everyday habits that contributed to their well-being, including movement, nutrition and sleep.

She said the platform formed part of the fund's wider approach to supporting customers beyond access to healthcare when they were unwell, by encouraging healthier choices throughout their health journey.